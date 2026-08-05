Mastercard elevates premium travel with Asia Pacific's first Taste by Priceless dining club at Hong Kong International Airport

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercard cardholders from around the world can now enjoy Asia Pacific's first Taste by Priceless dining club at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), marking the official opening of a new premium airport dining experience. Available to World Legend, World Elite and World Mastercard cardholders traveling through Hong Kong, the benefit can be accessed regardless of where their card was issued.

Mastercard’s first Taste by Priceless dining club in Asia Pacific at Hong Kong International Airport.

Conveniently located in Terminal 1 near Gate 40, Mastercard's Taste by Priceless is designed for travelers seeking distinctive dining experiences. Blending culinary storytelling, local chef-led programming and immersive design, Taste by Priceless is offered as part of The Mastercard Collection, Mastercard's globally connected portfolio of exceptional dining, entertainment and travel benefits. Through The Mastercard Collection, eligible cardholders can access premium experiences throughout their journey.

Taste by Priceless in Hong Kong features seasonal menus co-created with acclaimed chefs, blending Asian and Western cuisine with celebrated local culinary heritage, and offers distinct dining experiences, designed to accommodate travelers' preferences and schedules:

The Counter — An intimate, chef-led tasting featuring a multi-course menu with dishes such as Shiso & Romaine Salad and Superior Chicken Soup

— An intimate, chef-led tasting featuring a multi-course menu with dishes such as Shiso & Romaine Salad and Superior Chicken Soup The Cove — A relaxed à la carte setting offering refined tapas-style dishes including Pil Pil Prawns and Miso Glazed Cauliflower

The dining experience is complemented by a selection of Mastercard's signature desserts and cocktails, created exclusively for Taste by Priceless venues around the world.

Located at one of the world's leading international aviation hubs, this Taste by Priceless opening reinforces Mastercard's strategy of meeting premium travelers where global journeys converge. For example, a Mastercard cardholder from London can enjoy an elevated meal at the Taste by Priceless dining club in Hong Kong International Airport before their return flight home.

World Legend cardholders enjoy unlimited complimentary access for themselves and up to three guests, while World Elite and World cardholders may access Taste by Priceless at a preferential rate. Once admitted, guests can enjoy the full Taste by Priceless experience, including chef-curated dining, signature desserts and beverages, all included as part of their visit. Eligible cardholders can access the dining club within three hours of departure, with no prior reservation required.

"Trips today extend beyond the destination itself," said Joyce Bo, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "As airports increasingly become part of the journey rather than simply a transit point, more travelers are looking for experiences that are worth arriving early for. Taste by Priceless reflects how travel is evolving, turning even a short stopover into a meaningful culinary moment while enabling financial institutions to elevate their premium customer proposition."

Beyond dining, the venue has been designed as an immersive, multi-sensory space that blends Mastercard's brand heritage with local cultural influences. At its heart is a commissioned installation by emerging Chinese artist Xinran Guan, whose oil paintings explore harmony between the material and immaterial.

The launch of Taste by Priceless in Hong Kong expands Mastercard's growing portfolio of elevated airport dining experiences for cardholders, joining Taste by Priceless at Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in São Paulo and a new location slated to open in Mexico City later this year. Beyond the airport, cardholders can also enjoy exceptional dining experiences through Mastercard's broader Priceless portfolio, including LUMA at Hong Kong's historic 1881 Heritage and Priceless restaurants in Rome, Mexico City and São Paulo.

Take a closer look at Taste by Priceless Hong Kong here: [LINK]

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About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Anushka Shrivastava

[email protected]

Amanda Sng

[email protected]

Appendix

Download high-resolution images and a walk-through video here.

Kyra | Taste by Priceless

Location

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), Terminal 1

Near Gate 40, Departures Level (L7)

(Accessible by elevator or escalator on mezzanine level)

Operating Hours

Daily, 06:00 – 23:59

(Subject to change)

Entry Requirements

Eligible cardholders may access the venue using:

A physical World Legend, World Elite, or World Mastercard card (digital cards are not currently accepted)

World Legend, World Elite, or World Mastercard card (digital cards are not currently accepted) A same-day confirmed boarding pass and matching government-issued photo ID

No prior reservation is required

Access Eligibility

Taste by Priceless is open to eligible Mastercard cardholders worldwide, regardless of where their card was issued.

World Legend Mastercard cardholders : Unlimited complimentary access for the cardholder and up to three guests

: Unlimited complimentary access for the cardholder and up to three guests Promotional offer (until 30 September 2026): US$70 / HK$550 per person for World Elite and World Mastercard cardholders, and for additional accompanying guests of World Legend Mastercard cardholders

Dining Experience

Once admitted, guests can enjoy chef-curated dining, signature desserts and beverages, all included as part of their visit.

For full eligibility, pricing and access details for all Mastercard cardholders, please refer to the Terms & Conditions.

The Mastercard Collection

Taste by Priceless is a part of The Mastercard Collection, Mastercard's global portfolio of premium travel, dining and entertainment privileges. The Mastercard Collection offers seamless access to fine dining, including more than 400 award-winning restaurants across 10 Asia Pacific markets, alongside priority access to world-class entertainment and travel experiences worldwide.

For financial institutions, The Mastercard Collection — together with World Legend Mastercard, Mastercard's most premium consumer credit card tier — provides a platform to engage higher‑spending customer segments through differentiated, experience‑led value propositions that combine global scale with strong local relevance.

SOURCE Mastercard