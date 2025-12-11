Mastering Core Competencies for the AI Era: Unlocking New Opportunities Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative - CLAP-TECH Pathway Joins Industry Partners, Principals and Students to Share Observations & Insights

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing the increasingly apparent impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education, productivity and workplace skill requirements, how should students respond to this new opportunity to lead the way in this new era of AI? Led by Hong Kong Baptist University and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway (CLAP-TECH) joins hands with various secondary schools, industry partners, and students and graduates to share observations and insights from the education sector, business community, and young generation on the future opportunities in the age of AI.

Mr. Andrew Ho, Director of Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative - CLAP-TECH Centre

"CLAP-TECH is committed to helping students develop self-directed learning abilities and both soft and hard skills by aligning their strengths and interests with practical experience. Through a tripartite collaboration among secondary schools, industry partners, and Hong Kong Baptist University, the programme enables them to explore diverse pathways.

In today's fast-advancing technological landscape, students can use tools such as AI to efficiently understand knowledge, quickly integrate and refine ideas, and transform abstract concepts into tangible outcomes. However, conquering technology alone is not enough to meet future and workplace challenges. CLAP-TECH provides students with hands-on experience and nurtures essential soft skills, such as analytical thinking, critical thinking, and creativity, through learning and various out-of-classroom activities. This empowers them to harness technology effectively, adapt to the future workplace, and be well-prepared for career development and the challenges of an evolving society."

Mr. Kelvin Shiu, Deputy General Manager, Digital Media, HK & TW, Adobe, CLAP-TECH Industry Partner

"Adobe is at the forefront of creative technology innovation. With the popularisation of AI, we are fundamentally reshaping the creative workflow.

Today, AI has significantly lowered the technical barrier to creation, making us realise that mere execution is no longer the core competency. What truly sets people apart is an excellent ability to conceptualise, including insight, creativity, and the ability to create unique visual experiences—this is the key to success.

Therefore, when facing the future, the next generation of creative talent in Hong Kong must not only master AI tools but also focus on cultivating a series of critically important soft skills. This includes deep insight, critical thinking, identifying market pain points, and the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively in a creative manner. The value of future talent lies in their ability to dance with technology, propose novel concepts, and build memorable experiences."

Ms. Mimi Poon, General Manager, IBM Hong Kong, CLAP-TECH Industry Partner

"In the age of AI, the skills gap is a difficult challenge across all industries, requiring cooperation from all sectors of society.

For instance, IBM SkillsBuild is a free digital learning platform offering over a thousand online courses, including AI, for adults, high-school students, university students, and teachers to explore new technologies, cultivate essential future-proof skills, and earn digital certificates. IBM encourages students to engage with AI at an early stage, proactively utilise these complementary resources for self-study, explore their interests, and acquire the skills needed for the future job market.

We anticipate that alongside learning fundamental AI technical knowledge, students will also be provided with opportunities, such as internships and overseas exchange programmes, to hone crucial soft skills and enhance competencies such as, critical thinking, highly effective communication and collaboration, and the ability to solve complex problems. We hope students will not only use innovative technologies but also make ethical judgements and navigate social complexities, collectively driving society in the right direction."

Ms. Fung Shun-ning, Brenda, Principal of Buddhist Sum Heung Lam Memorial College

"As AI technologies evolve rapidly, tools can become obsolete in a short space of time. Simply mastering how to use a particular tool is therefore insufficient.

To address this challenge, we adopt a "co-creation and collaborative learning" teaching approach, focusing on guiding students to grasp the underlying thought framework for AI applications. We teach them how to ask precise questions, verify AI-generated answers, and utilise AI to solve real-world problems and create value. Once students have mastered this logical mindset, they can apply their skills flexibly to any new technology.

At the same time, maintaining a lifelong learning attitude is fundamental to professional development. Only by cultivating the habit of continuous learning can students navigate this rapidly changing era with confidence and resilience."

Mr. William Wong, Principal of Man Kwan Pak Kau College

"Amidst the accelerating development of AI technology, our school views AI as a crucial engine for advancing creative education. We actively introduce innovative equipment and curricula, encouraging students to proactively utilise AI for learning and creation, embracing the infinite possibilities this advanced tool brings.

However, the core of education in the AI era is absolutely not merely the simple application of tools, but the holistic enhancement of student qualities. Facing the situation where AI-generated information sometimes is unreliable, we place greater emphasis on cultivating students' information discernment and critical thinking skills, guiding them to practice the academic attitude of multi-source verification. This is because true learning is never just unidirectional reception, it is gradually formed through prudent exploration and the construction of perspectives. And the cultivation of this ability will also make students more competitive in society."

Mr. Wong Kin-Ho, Principal of The Yuen Yuen Institute MFBM Nei Ming Chan Lui Chung Tak Memorial College

"Undoubtedly, the most important issue in society today is the rapid development of AI, which is reshaping the skill requirements for talent across various industries. We are actively guiding students to effectively employ this new technology and keep pace with the new trends in teaching and learning.

We are actively integrating project-based learning and application challenges into our curriculum, guiding students to learn how to use AI as a tool to solve real-life problems or transform imaginative ideas into practical outcomes. This extensive hands-on operation not only enables students to master the application of technology but, more crucially, allows them to personally experience the potential and limitations of AI, thereby stimulating their strong interest in the technology field. Most importantly, through these processes of practical application and creation, students can accurately examine and discover their technical potential, logical thinking abilities, and personal aspirations, preparing them to make careful and personal plans for their future education and careers in this era of change."

Clinton Chan, Graduate of CLAP-TECH, currently a fourth-year undergraduate student pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Information Management

"Looking back at my childhood, I taught myself programming and electronics using online resources. This spirit of proactive learning and exploration has been invaluable, both during my CLAP-TECH studies and later at university. For me, being able to use AI for self-directed learning not only allows me to quickly explore various new knowledge areas but also enables me to rapidly find solutions when encountering problems, thereby improving efficiency and depth of understanding. With the assistance of AI, I can integrate information and even perform preliminary data analysis; this kind of practical experience is especially valuable while I am still in the learning stage.

Although AI has transformed the way we learn, we still need analytical skills to evaluate the accuracy of information and make effective use of relevant data. Only by using AI smartly can we truly enhance our learning outcomes. I believe that in the future workplace, we will apply AI flexibly to solve problems and improve decision-making efficiency. Learning how to prompt AI will greatly strengthen my competitiveness and open up more opportunities for professional growth."

Sam Lau, Graduate of CLAP-TECH, currently a start-up entrepreneur running an AI-related start-up

"AI is transforming learning and careers, bringing unprecedented opportunities for the new generation of talent. For me, ever since my first computer class in primary school, I have been deeply attracted by the logic and creativity of programming. During my time studying CLAP-TECH in secondary school, I progressively cultivated my problem-solving and self-directed learning abilities through self-learning programming. This not only improved my technical proficiency but also strengthened my autonomous exploration and innovative thinking. These experiences have made me more effective during my internships and entrepreneurial endeavours.

I believe that mastering AI technology is not just about acquiring a single skill; it simultaneously cultivates systematic thinking and the ability to innovatively solve problems. This helps us to understand complex issues faster, respond flexibly to challenges, and realise true value in the future workplace and innovation sector."

Horis Ma, Student in the Higher Diploma in Art Tech Design Programme under the Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative - CLAP-TECH Pathway

"Studying the CLAP-TECH Art Tech Design programme gave me the opportunity to integrate creativity with technology and explore various possibilities for cross-disciplinary design. In the course, I learned to use AI and various design tools, which not only enhanced my technical abilities but also cultivated my skills in self-directed learning and problem-solving.

During last year's drone bootcamp, through hands-on experience, we gained a deeper understanding of the current market demand for emerging technologies. This experience taught me that even after leaving school and entering the workforce, I would need to maintain curiosity and continuous self-learning to remain competitive in this rapidly changing technological era, especially the AI generation. This kind of experience has not only broadened my horizons, industry knowledge, and skills but has also strengthened my confidence in facing future career challenges."

Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway

Launched in 2020 and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, Jockey Club Multiple Pathways Initiative – CLAP-TECH Pathway (CLAP-TECH) is Hong Kong's first through-train Vocational and Professional Education and Training (VPET) pathway in mainstream senior secondary and post-secondary education. CLAP-TECH is a tripartite partnership among Hong Kong Baptist University, industry partners, and secondary schools. It currently consists of two Applied Learning Courses (i.e. Tech Basics and Multimedia Storytelling) and Higher Diplomas in Data Science and Art Tech Design. The programme equips students with technical and soft skills for the future workforce by incorporating career and life development into the curriculum. Since its establishment, over 40 industry partners have been involved in the programme, guiding and inspiring over 1,400 students from 90 secondary schools, with over 4,300 instances of programme participation. For more details, please visit: https://www.claptech.hk/en/

