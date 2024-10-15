Matrixport Introduces New Slogan "Invest and Earn Crypto"

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2024, Matrixport, the world's leading all-in-one crypto financial services platform, announced the launch of its new slogan, "Invest and Earn Crypto", marking a significant milestone in Matrixport's deepening engagement with the global market and underscores its pivotal role in the crypto financial ecosystem.

John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, stated, "'Invest and Earn Crypto' reflects our mission to provide users with an entry point into the world of crypto, backed by a comprehensive crypto financial service system that includes asset management, custody, and more. Our goal is to help users achieve steady investment returns, which is the driving force behind this new slogan. We will continue to strive for excellence in delivering top-notch crypto financial services."

Focus on User Value - Helping Users Earn Crypto Continuously

The new slogan, "Invest and Earn Crypto," succinctly conveys Matrixport's core value proposition: assisting users in achieving stable earnings and ensuring the long-term appreciation of their crypto assets. Through this slogan, Matrixport reaffirms its commitment to providing users with an accessible and beneficial entry into the crypto world, empowering them to achieve sustained earnings from their crypto investments.

Enhancing User Experience and Deepening Market Presence

This rebranding goes beyond just a new slogan, but it includes comprehensive optimizations to the platform and App. By refining the user interface and experience, Matrixport aims to make operations more intuitive and services more efficient, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, Matrixport continues to solidify its position as a leader in crypto asset management in the global market, with the goal of offering superior services to a growing user base.

The rebranding evolution is also a significant step in Matrixport's strategic expansion in the global market. By introducing the new slogan, Matrixport strengthens its connection with users and enhances brand recognition. Going forward, Matrixport will remain focused on providing innovative, efficient, and secure crypto financial services, helping users achieve sustainable investment returns in the crypto space.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users with diverse crypto financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

Matrixport is licensed in Hong Kong (TCSP and Money Lender), operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland's FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the "50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies" and featured in the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn List."

Guided by the principle of "Making Users Gain," Matrixport delivers secure and reliable crypto products and services, striving to be a trustworthy platform that makes crypto finance beneficial for everyone.

Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com

