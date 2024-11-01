Matrixport Launches Exclusive Structured Product "Buy Now Pay Later", Pioneering Crypto Financial Derivatives Development

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, the world's leading all-in-one crypto financial services hub, announces the official launch of its exclusive structured product "Buy Now Pay Later（"BNPL")", providing users with a new option for crypto investments. Following the exclusive launch of its structured product "Dual Currency," BNPL is another groundbreaking offering from Matrixport, potentially spurring the next wave of innovation in the crypto financial derivatives market.

As a unique crypto-structured product exclusively launched by Matrixport, BNPL combines crypto assets with installment payment warrants, allowing users to secure the potential returns of their investment targets in advance. On the maturity day, users can either pay the final payment to obtain shares of the investment target or choose to forgo the final payment and directly settle the down payment portion of the target in cash or opt to extend the contract. Presently, Matrixport's BNPL supports BTC and ETH as investment targets, with more cryptocurrencies to be supported in the future.

Matrixport is committed to continuously diversifying the crypto financial derivatives offerings in the industry and driving crypto financial innovation. "Installment Warrants", as a mature traditional financial investment tool, are not only the most popular type of warrant on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) but also a leveraged instrument used in Australian Self-Managed Superannuation Funds (SMSFs). Matrixport's BNPL innovates on these mature traditional financial products, closely catering to user needs. With the BNPL product, users can leverage small amounts of capital for large returns, fully utilizing the leverage effect without the need for additional margin, significantly enhancing capital utilization without taking on excessive liquidation risks.

John Ge, Matrixport CEO stated, "Crypto innovation is the bedrock of Matrixport's long-term development. From the launch of the Dual Currency product to the introduction of BNPL, we have always been committed to providing users with user-friendly and easy-to-use crypto investment products, helping users capture more rational returns amid market volatility. As the crypto industry remains in its early stages, Matrixport will continue to promote the integration of traditional finance and crypto finance, lower the barrier for traditional capital to enter crypto finance, and drive the mainstream adoption of crypto finance."

Recently, Matrixport has been accelerating its global expansion, acquiring a licensed Swiss crypto asset management company (formerly CFAM) to foray into the pan-European-compliant crypto asset management market. It has also initiated a brand upgrade, launching a Chinese brand name and slogan to enhance differentiated local operations worldwide. In addition, the structured product sector has also been continuously advancing, with the upgraded Shark Fin, Smart Trend, Seagull, and "Buy Now Pay Later" products all being successively launched on the Matrixport App . As Matrixport's product line continues to be improved and its global-compliant operations develop, Matrixport is moving closer toward its goal of becoming the gateway to crypto finance.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

As a Group and through its local subsidiaries, Matrixport has received the Trust and Company Service Provider (TCSP) / Money Lender Licenses in Hong Kong, and the FINMA Asset Management License in Switzerland. The company operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland's FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the "50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies" and featured in the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn List." Additionally, Matrixport's subsidiary, Fly Wing, has obtained IPA for the MPI License in Singapore.

Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com

