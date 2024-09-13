Matrixport Launches Structured Product "Seagull" to Continuously Diversify Its Crypto Financial Product Offerings

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, the world's leading all-in-one crypto financial services hub, announced the official launch of its new structured product "Seagull" to further diversify its structured product investment offerings. The structured products now available on Matrixport include Seagull, Smart Trend, SharkFin, Snowball, and Dual Currency. To celebrate the launch of Seagull, Matrixport will soon kick off the "Structured Product Carnival," where participants can receive no-threshold interest rate booster coupons for various products.

Seagull is an innovative financial product that combines the advantages of "Smart Trend" and "Dual Currency", offering users more flexible and diverse settlement methods and is suitable for single-side market trends. The Seagull product on Matrixport is available in two types: "Bullish" and "Bearish", supporting low-threshold investments in USDT, BTC, and ETH, with a minimum investment of only 100 USDT. Users can choose bullish or bearish products based on their market trend judgments to capitalize on market fluctuations.

John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, stated, "As a professional one-stop crypto asset management platform, we are committed to providing users with diverse and professional crypto financial products. Recently, we have focused on the development of structured financial products, successively promoting the major upgrades and relaunch of Smart Trend and SharkFin, and recently launched the Seagull product. Several other products are currently in the research and testing phase and are expected to be available soon. In the highly volatile market today, we hope to assist users in capturing more stable and rational returns by offering a diverse range of financial products to meet their different needs."

By launching the Seagull product, Matrixport's wealth management offerings now form a multi-scenario investment matrix that is suitable for a variety of investment needs, including principal protection, interest earning, volatility arbitrage, and single-side market trends. This greatly enriches users' crypto investment choices and consolidates Matrixport's market position in the crypto wealth management sector. Currently, Matrixport has established a three-pronged product line encompassing trading, wealth management, and strategy investment. With continuous product updates in the trading field and expansion in compliance, Matrixport is moving closer to becoming a super account for users to access Web 3.0.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users with diverse crypto financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

Matrixport is licensed in Hong Kong (TCSP and Money Lender), operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland's FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the "50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies" and featured in the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn List."

