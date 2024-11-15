Matrixport Officially Launches Perpetual to Enhance User Trading Experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services, announced the official launch of its perpetual providing users with a more comprehensive asset management solution.

The newly launched perpetual at Matrixport offers several advantages to meet user needs. With over 300 USDT-margined pairs, the platform ensures high liquidity and can quickly respond to market changes, enabling users to capitalize on popular projects and trends. It supports high-leverage trading for several altcoins, helping users effectively navigate market fluctuations. Competitive trading fees and the VIP membership mechanism would increase trading activity. Additionally, real-time position monitoring enhances investment security, while 24/7 customer support ensures a seamless trading experience. The capability to swiftly transfer funds between investment and trading accounts further facilitates efficient asset allocation and optimizes fund utilization.

John Ge, Matrixport CEO stated, "Trading is a fundamental need for crypto users and a crucial aspect of asset allocation. We are committed to becoming a one-stop super account for users entering Web3. In addition to offering a wide range of investment products, we are continuously enhancing our trading features. The launch of perpetual is an important step in our ongoing innovation to meet user demands. We believe this feature will provide users with more investment opportunities and help them seize opportunities in a rapidly changing market."

As a leading digital asset financial services platform, Matrixport has always focused on providing users with secure, convenient, and comprehensive asset management solutions. The launch of perpetual not only enriches investment strategies and caters to diverse user needs but also enhances the overall trading experience, strengthening Matrixport's competitiveness in the crypto market.

