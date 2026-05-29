MAXHUB Drives Digital Transformation at 2026 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Expo with Smart Healthcare and Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions

XIAMEN, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Partnership Forum and Exhibition officially opened at the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center, co-hosted by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Fujian Provincial Government. This year's theme, "Building an Intelligent Manufacturing Ecosystem to Accelerate the New Industrial Revolution," attracted representatives from 25 countries and international organizations.

MAXHUB showcases its solutions for collaborative meetings, smart education, and industrial robotics at the 2026 BRICS Expo. MAXHUB delivered a keynote speech on empowering smart healthcare during the Brazil Country Day session.

MAXHUB, a trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display & UC, participated prominently, presenting cutting-edge solutions in collaborative meetings, smart education, and industrial robotics. The company also delivered keynote speeches during Brazil Day and Vietnam Day, demonstrating how its solutions are helping BRICS nations accelerate digital transformation.

Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Brazil

On May 28, during Brazil Day, MAXHUB Overseas Sales Director, Leao shared a compelling real-life example of remote medical collaboration:

"A surgeon in São Paulo guided a colleague 800 kilometers away through a MAXHUB screen to complete a surgery. That screen wasn't just displaying pixels—it was a lifeline."

The challenge in Brazil reflects a broader BRICS issue: vast populations and unevenly distributed healthcare resources. Remote regions like the Amazon may require patients to travel over 1,000 kilometers to see a specialist.

MAXHUB addresses this with its 3C Healthcare Architecture: Connect, Collaborate, and Control.

Connect (Hardware Layer): diagnostic displays, medical terminals, commercial PCs, and IoT sensors.

Collaborate (Integration Layer): Virtual Cockpit compatible with GE, Philips, and Siemens imaging equipment, cloud desktop enabling secure transfer of 30GB imaging data in 3 minutes, and PinKe 2.0 for interactive medical education.

Control (Application Layer): Smart Nurse Stations returning up to 35% of nurses' time from paperwork to patient care, AI Medical Assistants providing real-time translation in 11 languages, and digital twins to support patient education.

These solutions have been validated in over 100 top-tier hospitals in China, including Peking University First Hospital, Xijing Hospital, and Zhongshan Hospital, and are now being integrated into Brazil's $3.2 billion SUS Smart Hospital project, bringing real-world impact to BRICS healthcare systems.

Driving Smart Manufacturing in Vietnam

On May 29, during Vietnam Day, Leao introduced a three-layer approach to intelligent manufacturing, emphasizing solutions that address key operational pain points:

Operational Visualization: provides real-time production monitoring, KPI tracking, and visibility across the organization, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making.

Paperless Operations (ESOP): digital work instructions push updates instantly to every workstation, reducing errors and enabling faster line changeovers.

Industrial Control Applications: edge computing and AI-powered systems automate routine processes, support smart warehouse management, and monitor equipment performance.

The CVTE Smart Manufacturing Facility — a 320,000-square-meter industrial park with over 80% automation — serves as both the largest user and a real-world validation of these solutions, producing one interactive flat panel every 50 seconds.

Exhibition Highlights

At the exhibition, MAXHUB showcased its flagship solutions designed to streamline modern workflows and enhance learning and industrial environments:

Corporate Collaboration: The MAXHUB XBoard V7 Series collaboration boards redefine meeting efficiency for global teams, featuring a 150MP Trident-Lens, 16-mic array, AI Meeting Fence, and an optional Touch Console for seamless, secure collaboration. The showcase also highlighted the officially certified Microsoft Teams Rooms Solution, powered by Windows, delivering native Teams experience with premium audiovisual performance and flexible scalability. Additionally, the XBar W70 Kit, the industry's first Windows-based video bar with a quad-sight lens, was featured for more immersive and intelligent meetings.

Smart Education: The U4 Series Smart Interactive Flat Panels with health-centric design (Low Blue Light Comfort and DC Dimming Technology) seamlessly integrate with EasiClass AI teaching software, providing a safer, more engaging, and inclusive digital learning environment.

Industrial Robotics: The industrial robotics innovation zone showcased X7 inspection quadruped robots and A3 intelligent flexible robotic arms, forming an intelligent industrial matrix designed for complex factory environments. These solutions enable smart inspection, data collection, and high-precision automation, reducing operational costs and enhancing efficiency in industrial maintenance while expanding the application scope of intelligent manufacturing.

About MAXHUB

Founded in 2017, MAXHUB is a global provider of integrated display and unified communications solutions for enterprise, education, healthcare, and industrial environments.

Its portfolio includes interactive collaboration boards, all-in-one LED displays, video conferencing solutions, and digital signage systems designed to enable smarter and more seamless collaboration.

MAXHUB currently serves customers in more than 140 countries and regions, supported by local teams and global subsidiaries worldwide. According to Futuresource and TrendForce, the company ranks No.1 globally in both collaboration displays and all-in-one LED displays.*

Working alongside partners including Microsoft, Intel, Zoom, and Crestron, MAXHUB continues to build open technology ecosystems that help organizations collaborate more effectively in an increasingly connected world.

*Based on global shipment volume of Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPD) for the Corporate/Government sector in 2024-2025 Q1-Q3.

*Source: Futuresource Consulting, Global Interactive Displays Market Report 2025 Q3

SOURCE MAXHUB