MAXHUB Earns Spot on Forbes "Flagship Brands" List for Second Consecutive Year, as its Global Strategy Draws International Acclaim

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, MAXHUB, The trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display & UC, has been named a "Flagship Brand" in Forbes' 2025 Go-International Series Selection 30 & 30 list. The Forbes "Flagship Brand" award recognizes organizations that exemplify operational maturity, strategic foresight, and sustained global competitiveness. This marks the second consecutive year MAXHUB has received the honor, reflecting how its globalization strategy—anchored in deep localization—is earning broad recognition and trust across international markets.

How MAXHUB Became a Benchmark Player

MAXHUB's worldwide growth is driven by a strategy centered on deep localization and collaborative ecosystem development—two pillars that continue to fuel its rapid expansion.

Deep Localization as a Competitive Strength: Beyond building a global sales presence, MAXHUB empowers local teams in 22 countries to operate as innovation engines that understand and address regional needs in real time. A Forbes case study highlighted MAXHUB's adaptable approach to entering the North American market. Employing a from-rural-to-urban expansion model, the company established a highly responsive local service infrastructure and service commitments that go beyond standard industry expectations. This approach helped MAXHUB earn strong customer referrals in secondary markets, paving the way for steady growth across major metropolitan regions nationwide.

Building an Ecosystem with Global Leaders: By collaborating closely with industry leaders, among them Microsoft and Intel, MAXHUB continues to strengthen its innovation and product development capabilities. These partnerships ensure its solutions integrate seamlessly into global customers' workflows. One result of this approach is the XBoard V7—the world's first triple-camera interactive display certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and running Windows 11 IoT—which received the "Best of Show" award at ISE 2025.

Delivering Measurable Business Results: This strategic approach has translated into tangible performance growth. Today, MAXHUB serves customers in more than 140 countries and regions. In the first half of 2025, the company's overseas revenue rose by nearly 60% year-on-year, reinforcing its position as the cornerstone of the group's global plans.

Advancing to a New Phase of "Value Beyond Scale"

Forbes' recognition also reflects a broader shift among global companies toward international strategies that prioritize value creation through innovation, brand equity, and technological excellence over sheer operational scale.

Looking ahead, MAXHUB will continue to make innovation its driving force, strengthening its end-to-end global operations—from product development through customer service. The company remains committed to empowering organizations worldwide to collaborate more effectively and accelerate their digital transformation.

