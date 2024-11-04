Media Alert: Mintel Set to Unveil the Future of Beauty at in-cosmetics Asia 2024 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the world's leading market intelligence agency, is set to present exclusive insights at in-cosmetics Asia 2024 with sessions on the 2025 Global Beauty and Personal Care Trends and The Future of Skincare in Asia Pacific. This highly anticipated event will bring together over 600 global suppliers, R&D experts, and innovators in beauty and personal care from November 5-7.

Mintel's 2025 Global Beauty and Personal Care Trends will explore three pivotal themes: '(My) Knowledge is Power', 'Turning the Tide is Power', and 'Think Slow, Move Fast'. These trends, grounded in Mintel's core Trend Drivers such as Wellbeing, Identity, and Technology, forecast essential shifts in consumer demands, drawing on Mintel's extensive global consumer data and product insights.

The trends to be presented are anchored on current market dynamics combined with a forecast of future developments over the next 10 years.

Unveiling Skincare's Future in Asia Pacific will focus on the longevity trend, driven by factors such as an ageing population, rising life expectancy, and consumers' preventative mindset. Mintelwill discuss how brands can embrace "slow ageing" to maintain longevity spending, how they can reinforce brand status with dermocosmetics quality, and how to harness brand loyalty through wellness-centered solutions.

With actionable insights, Mintel's presentations will equip attendees to understand and respond to evolving consumer mindsets, giving them a competitive edge in the fast-evolving beauty and personal care landscape.

Learn more about Mintel's expert presentations at in-cosmetics Asia 2024 here. To arrange an interview with one of Mintel's analysts, please contact [email protected] with questions.

SOURCE Mintel