Media Invitation: Golden Singa Awards 2025 - Press Conferences, Red Carpet & Ceremony

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Golden Singa Awards 2025, organised by NoonTalk Media Limited, will take place on 1 December 2025 at The Capitol Theatre in Singapore. Bringing together renowned artistes, filmmakers, and industry leaders from across the region, the Awards will serve as a vibrant celebration of creativity, talent, and cultural exchange. Members of the media are invited to join the day's programme, including pre-event press conferences, an MOU signing ceremony, and the highly anticipated red-carpet evening gala. A formal media invitation letter follows:

Dear Members of the Media,

On behalf of the Golden Singa Awards Committee, we are pleased to invite you to the inaugural Golden Singa Awards 2025, taking place in Singapore on 1 December 2025 at The Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road, Singapore 178907.

The Awards ceremony will be held in the evening, with regional guests, artistes and industry partners coming together in a vibrant gathering where filmmakers and talent from across the region meet, connect and celebrate wins.

As part of the day's programme, please find below the schedule of key events. We warmly welcome members of the media to join us for these sessions:

Schedule: Pre-Awards Press Conferences

12:30 PM

Media registration and camera/video crew setup

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

MOU Signing Ceremony

In conjunction with the Golden Singa Awards, NoonTalk Media will be entering into a strategic collaboration with two partners to promote Chinese traditional culture and elevate the global presence of Guofeng (Chinese-style) music. The partnership will focus on talent development, culturally inspired performance content and the use of innovative technologies such as virtual idols and immersive media experiences.

The session will be chaired by NoonTalk Media's Deputy CEO, Mr Zheng Le (郑乐).

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Press Meet with the Golden Singa Awards Final Juries

This session will be conducted in a Q&A format, providing media with the opportunity to engage directly with the international juries, as well as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee. Members of the media may raise questions about the Awards, the adjudication process and perspectives. A copy of the jury profiles can be downloaded here.

The press conference will be chaired by Mr Dasmond Koh (许振荣), Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee.

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Announces Strategic Collaboration

In this inaugural edition of the Golden Singa Awards, eight Hong Kong or Hong Kong co-produced films are competing across all 17 award categories. In conjunction with the Awards, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore will announce a strategic collaboration between Singapore and Hong Kong to foster new opportunities and facilitate exchanges for film professionals from both cities.

This session will be chaired by Mr Owin Fung (馮浩然), Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Singapore).

Schedule: Awards Ceremony

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM

Red Carpet & Pre-Event Cocktail Reception

Venue: The Capitol Plaza

A designated area will be set aside for members of the media. In the event of wet weather, the red carpet will be cancelled.

6:45 PM – 7:00 PM

Guests proceed to The Capitol Theatre and be seated by 7:00 PM.

A designated area will be set aside for members of the media.

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Awards Ceremony

10:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Post-Awards After Party

Media are invited to join the After Party and may conduct interviews with Award winners during the session.

Kindly RSVP by Saturday, 29 November 2025 to [email protected]

For any enquiries, please feel free to contact me at 9769 0506 or visit the Golden Singa Awards website for more information.

Thank you and we look forward to hosting you on 1 December 2025.

About the Golden Singa Awards

The Golden Singa Awards is an annual international initiative founded in Singapore to honour excellence in Chinese-language film production. Its inaugural edition will take place on 1 December 2025, coinciding with SG60 — Singapore's 60th year of independence and a milestone that marks the nation's growing influence as a global creative hub.

Positioned as a premier platform for Chinese-language film, the Golden Singa Awards aims to recognise outstanding cinematic achievements, spotlight distinguished talent, and uphold artistic and technical excellence across the industry. Through its mission to foster cross-border collaboration and deepen

engagement with Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide, the Awards seeks to strengthen Singapore's role as a bridge for cultural exchange and a driving force in advancing the standards of Chinese-language filmmaking internationally. For more information, on the Golden Singa Awards, please visit www.goldensingaawards.com

About NoonTalk Media Limited (SGX: SEJ)

NoonTalk Media Limited is a Singapore-based media entertainment company specialising in artiste and talent management, multimedia production, film and drama development, as well as event conceptualisation and management.

Guided by its vision to be Singapore's leading media and edutainment agency, the Company is dedicated to creating quality entertainment content that enriches audiences and contributes to a vibrant media landscape, with a distinct focus on Chinese-language productions.

Leveraging its integrated suite of capabilities, NoonTalk Media positions itself as a comprehensive provider of bespoke, high-quality events and entertainment solutions, adaptable to the evolving needs of its clients and partners. Through its initiatives and productions, the Company continues to champion talent, foster regional collaboration and strengthen Singapore's presence in the international media industry. For more information, on NoonTalk Media, please visit www.noontalk.com

SOURCE Noontalk Media Limited