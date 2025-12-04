Golden Singa Awards Concludes Inaugural Edition Honouring Outstanding Distinction in Chinese-language Films and Creative Achievement

The film, Papa (爸爸) emerged as the biggest winner with five awards.

The ceremony also marked the debut unveiling of the Golden Singa Awards trophy, designed and crafted by RISIS.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful conclusion of the inaugural Golden Singa Awards on 1 December at the Singapore Capitol Theatre, the Organising Committee is pleased to present the official results and post-event highlights from this landmark celebration of Chinese-language filmmaking and creative achievement.

The inaugural edition, graced by Singapore's Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, took place during the Singapore Media Festival — a week-long event hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The Awards brought together filmmakers, actors, producers and creative professionals from across the region, with strong contenders competing across 17 categories. The acclaimed film Papa 《爸爸》emerged as the biggest winner of the night, securing five major awards, including Best Male Actor, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

Mr Dasmond Koh, CEO of NoonTalk Media and Organising Chair of the Golden Singa Awards, says, "The works recognised this year reflect the remarkable breadth and growing maturity of Chinese-language films. As we look to the next edition, our commitment is to build on this momentum — to strengthen regional collaboration, nurture emerging creative talent and shape the Golden Singa Awards into a meaningful platform that champions artistic innovation and celebrates creative excellence across the Chinese-language film landscape on an international stage."

The winners were selected by a distinguished nine-member final juries led by Mr Donnie Yen (President, Final Jury), alongside Mr Joe Cheung, Ms Li Shao Hong, Mr Bill Lui Cho Hung, Mr Teddy Zee, Ms Anita Yuen, Ms Hao Lei, Mr Wei Te-Sheng and Mr Vincent Fang. Representing some of the most influential voices across directing, acting, producing, art direction and music, the Jury's rigorous evaluation ensured that each award reflected the highest standards of artistic and technical excellence.

Mr Vincent Zhou, Vice Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee and President of V Picture says, "We are heartened by the support received from across the industry and it is our aspiration to continue drawing respected practitioners, emerging voices and leading creative partners to be part of this growing community. Together, we hope to cultivate a space where excellence is recognised, dialogue is encouraged and the craft of filmmaking can thrive."

A key highlight of the evening was the inaugural public unveiling of the Golden Singa Awards trophy, showcased before an audience of more than 500 invited guests at the iconic Capitol Theatre.

Designed and crafted by Singapore's homegrown jeweller RISIS, the matte 24-Karat Gold trophy embodies Asian cinematic excellence with a silhouette that conveys both strength and grace. A finely detailed lion emblem represents courage and integrity, while a subtle Vanda Miss Joaquim Orchid accent pays homage to Singapore's national flower and the resilience of storytellers whose work shapes perspectives across the region.

Ms Verene Ng, Chief Executive Officer of RISIS shares, "Honouring visionary filmmakers and artistes, crafting this trophy is especially meaningful as RISIS approaches its 50th Jubilee next year. RISIS and cinema share an enduring legacy, always evolving to ignite new possibilities."

Golden Singa Awards 2025: Winner List

Best Action Choreography (最佳动作设计)

谷垣健治 Kenji Tanigaki — Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In《九龙城寨之围城》

Best Rising Star (最佳新人)

李珞桉 Li Ruo'an — Love That Cannot Speak《不说话的爱》

Best Costume Design (最佳造型设计)

张世杰 Cheung Shai-kit — Detective Chinatown 1900《唐探1900》

Best Art Direction (最佳美术设计)

麦国强 Mak Kwok-keung / 周世鸿 Chow Sze-hung — Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In《九龙城寨之围城》

Best Visual Effects (最佳视觉效果)

许明军 Xu Mingjun — Detective Chinatown 1900《唐探1900》

Best Sound Effects (最佳音效)

姚俊轩 Yao Junxuan / 张文恺 Zhang Wenkai / 杜本立 Du Benli — Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In《九龙城寨之围城》

Best Editing (最佳剪辑)

石缮荣 Shek Sam-yin — Papa《爸爸》

Best Cinematography (最佳摄影)

郑兆强 Cheng Siu-keung — Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In《九龙城寨之围城》

Best Original Score (最佳原创电影音乐)

丁可 Ding Ke — Papa《爸爸》

Best Original Song (最佳原创电影歌曲)

〈普度众生〉 "Universal Mercy" — Break • Purgatory《破•地狱》

Best Female Supporting Actor (最佳女配角)

钟楚曦 Elaine Zhong — All Ears《好东西》

Best Male Supporting Actor (最佳男配角)

朱柏康 Chu Pak-hong — Break • Purgatory 《破•地狱》

Best Female Actor (最佳女主角)

宋佳 Song Jia — All Ears《好东西》

Best Male Actor (最佳男主角)

刘青云 Sean Lau — Papa《爸爸》

Best Screenplay (最佳剧本)

翁子光 Philip Yung — Papa《爸爸》

Best Director (最佳导演)

翁子光 Philip Yung / 区焯文 Au Cheuk-man — Papa《爸爸》

Best Feature Film (最佳电影)

Break • Purgatory 《破•地狱》

Asia Feature Film of The Year - Non-Chinese (年度亚洲电影 - 非华语)

Lahn Mah《姥姥的外孙》

About the Golden Singa Awards

The Golden Singa Awards is an annual international initiative founded in Singapore to honour excellence in Chinese-language film production. Its inaugural edition will take place on 1 December 2025, coinciding with SG60 — Singapore's 60th year of independence and a milestone that marks the nation's growing influence as a global creative hub.

Positioned as a premier platform for Chinese-language film, the Golden Singa Awards aims to recognise outstanding cinematic achievements, spotlight distinguished talent, and uphold artistic and technical excellence across the industry. Through its mission to foster cross-border collaboration and deepen engagement with Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide, the Awards seeks to strengthen Singapore's role as a bridge for cultural exchange and a driving force in advancing the standards of Chinese-language filmmaking internationally. For more information, on the Golden Singa Awards, please visit www.goldensingaawards.com

About NoonTalk Media Limited (SGX: SEJ)

NoonTalk Media Limited is a Singapore-based media entertainment company specialising in artiste and talent management, multimedia production, film and drama development, as well as event conceptualisation and management.

Guided by its vision to be Singapore's leading media and edutainment agency, the Company is dedicated to creating quality entertainment content that enriches audiences and contributes to a vibrant media landscape, with a distinct focus on Chinese-language productions.

Leveraging its integrated suite of capabilities, NoonTalk Media positions itself as a comprehensive provider of bespoke, high-quality events and entertainment solutions, adaptable to the evolving needs of its clients and partners. Through its initiatives and productions, the Company continues to champion talent, foster regional collaboration and strengthen Singapore's presence in the international media industry. For more information, on NoonTalk Media, please visit www.noontalk.com

