Medical Taiwan 2024: Unlocking Cross-Border and Cross-Sector Opportunities in Smart Medicine and Healthcare

TAIPEI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Taiwan, the premier international expo for medical, health, and care industries organized by TAITRA, is scheduled to be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 (TaiNex2) from June 20th to 22nd, 2024. In the previous year, amidst the waning pandemic, the event successfully attracted nearly one thousand international buyers from 53 countries. Notably, a quarter of these attendees were high-ranking decision-makers or procurement personnel. Medical Taiwan serves as an invaluable platform for industry players to connect, fostering networking opportunities and expanding business horizons. Building upon its past achievements, the 2024 edition will focus on three themes—Supply Chain Gallery, Smart Medical, and All-age Healthcare—to facilitate businesses in seizing international opportunities across various sectors.

Medical Taiwan is backed and attended by key associations within Taiwan's medical device industry, such as the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, Taiwan Federation of Medical Devices Commercial Associations, and Taiwan Bio-medical Care Association, all collaborating to create a comprehensive procurement platform for the medical device supply chain in Taiwan. Of these associations, the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association is planning to unveil the Smart Medical Pavilion this year. This pavilion will showcase high-end, cutting-edge medical devices made in Taiwan that have received both domestic and international permits for medical device launches and have entered mass production. Notable products on display will include the Kinguide Robotic-Assisted Surgical System by Point Robotics, CUSMED connectCMF Flap Fixator by Ossaware Biotech, EPROB Navigation System by EPED Inc., and Optima Prone, a specialized pressure-reducing support surface solution designed by Wellell, alongside various other surgical equipment and high-end implantable medical devices, which underscores the strength and expertise of Taiwanese industry players in manufacturing high-end and smart medical devices.

With technology constantly evolving and mobile devices becoming increasingly prevalent, the digital health industry has experienced rapid growth. Research Nester projects that the global digital health market will reach an impressive US$980 billion by the end of 2035, exhibiting a compound growth rate of 15% from 2023 to 2035. In the previous year, Medical Taiwan introduced the Future Pavilion, a space designed to distinguish between hospital and home environments, showcasing smart solutions for both. This feature garnered positive feedback from visitors. In this year's exhibition, there will be a continued focus on digital health issues, highlighting the latest products and applications of smart medical care and all-age care driven by new technologies. For instance, dBio will present AIoT Wearable Stethoscopes and AIoT Smart Insole Sensors, while Hpb will showcase smart care solutions tailored for the elderly and infants.

M-novator, the dedicated space for startup exhibitors at Medical Taiwan, received a positive response in 2023 and is set to broaden its international reach this year. Teaming up with H-spectrum+, a health tech accelerator associated with Foxconn Tech, M-novator will offer biomedical startups opportunities to launch their products, gain access to demonstration sites, and foster partnerships. Participating startups will engage in personalized interactions with a team of industry experts and consultants, receiving guidance on business model development and effective fundraising strategies. Currently, startups from both domestic and international spheres, such as EYRIS, a Singaporean company specializing in AI-assisted diagnosis systems for retinopathy, and NEODOCS, an Indian startup offering AI diagnosis and health monitoring solutions, have already joined the exhibition.

At this year's exhibition, one-on-one matchmaking sessions will be set up for two consecutive days, bringing together international buyers and industry players. We have specifically reached out to buyers from the Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets. Anticipating over 100 matchmaking sessions, we are also organizing a buyer networking dinner on the first day of the expo. Our aim is to attract both domestic and international buyers with substantial resources, facilitating connections between Taiwan's industry players and international markets.

Over 50 Forums, Lectures, and New Product Launches Unveil Trends and Facilitate Knowledge Exchange

Additionally, the exhibition will host over 50 forums, lectures, and new product launches, featuring seminars focused on the Asia-Pacific medical market. Esteemed speakers from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam will be invited to share invaluable insights into local market dynamics and the healthcare industry. Their presentations aim to provide Taiwanese industry players with a deeper understanding of regional healthcare systems, market demands, and regulatory changes. Furthermore, a smart medical product launch conference will showcase the latest advancements in smart medical software and hardware, wearable devices, and IoT home care products. Brand owners will unveil these innovations to the public, enabling industry players to stay ahead of emerging trends and fostering the exchange of new knowledge within the field.

Medical Taiwan aims to establish a dynamic business and trading platform, providing industry players with the means to enhance their global presence and explore opportunities for cross-border and cross-sector exchanges. We strongly encourage industry professionals to take advantage of this opportunity by registering for the expo. You can also visit the exhibition website: www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw for additional details.

