Meet HI the AI Assistant That Could Change How Finance Thinks, Decides and Leads

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the high-pressure world of modern finance, decisions are made in seconds - but their impact can last a lifetime. For over 30 years, The Ethics Centre , an independent not-for-profit, has supported individuals and organisations in making ethical decisions they can stand by. Now, in partnership with Miroma Project Factory (MPF) , it has developed HI (Human Intelligence): a groundbreaking AI prototype that is designed to bring ethical reflection into the everyday workflow of banking and finance professionals.

In a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, powered by natural language processing and guided by deep sector insight, HI offers a different vision: instead of using AI to make decisions for people, the project explores how to use it to deepen what makes us human. Rather than outsourcing our thinking or faster answers; it focuses on better questions. HI recognises that our values, empathy, and gut instincts are vital strengths; and enhances them.

The demand for a tool like this is clear, especially for younger professionals in the finance sector. According to Deloitte's 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, half of Gen Zs (50%) and 43% of millennials have rejected an assignment or project based on personal ethics or beliefs, and almost as many have walked away from employers altogether. Meanwhile, 77% of frontline finance staff say they face ethical decisions multiple times a day, yet few feel they have the time, or the tools, to navigate those dilemmas well.

Each year, The Ethics Centre mentors early career professionals through its Banking and Financial Services Oath (BFSO) Young Ambassador Program. The Centre works with them to develop projects that increase ethical knowledge and skills in that industry – especially amongst young people. HI was a project that the Young Ambassadors helped develop as an example of how AI could be used to embed ethical decision making in daily decisions at work.

Cris Parker, Director of BFSO at The Ethics Centre said: "As new technologies like AI emerge, it's common to hear a wide range of predictions - some hopeful, others more cautious. The Ethics Centre is collaborating with organisations like CSIRO to help establish clear and responsible ethical guidelines for how this powerful and transformative technology is developed and used. HI is one example of a prototype designed to support thoughtful, informed decision-making both now and in the future. It shows how technology can be applied in a practical, meaningful way to address real-world challenges with care and insight."

The HI MVP has been designed to be delivered as a browser-based widget and Slack/Teams plugin, designed to meet people where they already are. Feedback from the Young Ambassadors expressed a need for tools for self-reflection and guidance to help think through difficult professional challenges. Whether a user is working through a tough customer decision, questioning a workplace policy, or just needs a moment of self-reflection, HI provides real-time, context-aware prompts that guide ethical thinking, not prescribe it.

"For today's workforce, ethics is not theoretical. It's personal," said Kat Robinson, Global CEO of MPF .

"This generation doesn't just want to do good work – they want to do work that is good. Projects like HI are our answer to that challenge: a quiet, consistent companion that helps people think clearly, act thoughtfully, and lead with integrity in the flow of their day. HI shows that AI doesn't have to replace judgment; it can restore it. We're showing that we can use technology not to make decisions for people, but to make people better at making decisions. And that's what the future of work demands," said Robinson.

Early beta user testing has confirmed its value:

95% said the tool helped them understand how their values influence their decisions

82% believe a tool like this would be helpful industry-wide

91% rated the tool's dashboard and feedback features positively

HI is being designed to be more than a reflection prompt. It aims to be a sophisticated learning ecosystem combining interactive ethical scenarios, micro-lessons, decision-tree guidance, and streak-based gamification to promote ongoing engagement and skill-building. Using fiction and storytelling, the tool invites users to explore difficult scenarios with emotional and cognitive safety. Over time, it is designed to build people's ethical muscle.

While it is currently still in its R&D phase, the tool's ultimate goal is to make ethical consideration consistent, woven into the rhythm of daily work, not reserved for workshops or crisis meetings. For financial services in particular, where even minor decisions can have major consequences, a shift like this could redefine trust, integrity, and accountability at scale.

About The Ethics Centre:

The Ethics Centre is an independent not-for-profit organisation that brings ethics to the centre of everyday life. Through consulting, advice, education and public engagement, the Centre helps individuals and organisations navigate moral complexity with confidence and integrity. Learn more at www.ethics.org.au .

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

MPF is a multi-award-winning digital strategy and product studio that delivers innovative digital solutions across web, platforms, and systems. Specialising in purposeful technology, MPF works at the intersection of strategy, design, and engineering to create impactful digital products for organisations ready to lead. With deep expertise in healthcare, MPF helps clients scale responsibly, communicate clearly, and connect meaningfully with their audiences. For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com .

