Megabangna announces a THB 6 billion (EUR 158 million*) expansion as part of a THB 70 billion (EUR 1.86 billion*) long-term mixed-use masterplan to redefine the future of Eastern Bangkok

Ikano Centres and Central Pattana invest THB 6 billion to expand Megabangna – adding 170,000 square metres of gross building area (GBA), including retail space and an additional 1,750 car parks by Q3 2028, creating a nature-led, experience-led destination for families and communities and bringing Megabangna shopping centre's developed area to around 800,000 sq.m., marking the halfway point of its long-term mixed-use masterplan.

Reaffirming strong confidence in Thailand's long-term growth potential and the rise of Eastern Bangkok as one of the capital's fastest-growing urban districts.

Megacity will become the largest fully integrated mixed-use destination in Eastern Bangkok, with Megabangna serving as its cornerstone. Megabangna's long-term masterplan spans more than 128 acres, with at least 1.3 million sq.m. of development and a projected total project value of THB 70 billion.

Proven Success, Proven Partnership – Building on 14 years of success, more than 670 million visits, record-high performance, and 100% occupancy.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikano Centres and Central Pattana announced a THB 6 billion (EUR 158 million*) expansion of Megabangna shopping centre, creating a new nature-led, experience-led destination designed for the next generation of families and communities. Scheduled for completion in Q3 2028, the expansion will add approximately 170,000 sq.m. of gross building area (GBA) including retail space and an additional 1,750 car parks and bringing Megabangna shopping centre's developed area to around 800,000 sq.m. and marking the halfway point of its long-term masterplan, and an important milestone after 14 years of success, more than 670 million visits, record-high performance and 100% occupancy. The investment reflects long-term confidence in Thailand and Eastern Bangkok, one of the capital's fastest-growing urban districts. It also marks a significant milestone in Megabangna's long-term masterplan, which spans more than 128 acres, comprises over 1.3 million sq.m. of development, and has a projected total project value of THB 70 billion (EUR 1.86 billion*).

Megabangna announces a THB 6 billion (EUR 158 million*) expansion as part of a THB 70 billion (EUR 1.86 billion) long-term mixed-use masterplan to redefine the future of Eastern Bangkok

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Mr. Adrian Mirea, Managing Director, Ikano Centres, Part of Ikano Retail, said, "More than fourteen years ago, we saw the potential of Thailand and the potential of Bangna. We envisioned the strategic match with our Ikano Group vision, to create possibilities for better living. We knew this location could become much more than a retail destination - it could become a place where people choose to spend time, connect with family and friends, and become part of their everyday lives. Since opening, Megabangna has welcomed more than 670 million visits, including a record-breaking 60 million visits in 2025, while maintaining 100% occupancy. The destination is also home to Thailand's first IKEA store, which is one of the largest IKEA stores in Southeast Asia, and has evolved into one of ASEAN's leading retail and lifestyle destinations. What makes us most proud is not only the scale or performance of the project, but the enduring relationship we have built with our customers over the past fourteen years."

Mr. Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Hotels and Alternative Investments, Central Pattana Plc., said, "Reflecting Central Pattana's vision of a 'A Future-Led Ecosystem,' today marks a significant milestone for Megabangna and underscores our commitment to Thailand, Bangna, and Eastern Bangkok. Over the past 14 years, Megabangna's first phase has achieved remarkable success. This second phase is more than an expansion - it is a strategic THB 6 billion investment in the future of urban development, creating a more connected, sustainable, and liveable destination for families, businesses, and communities. Looking ahead, with a projected total project value of up to THB 70 billion upon full completion. Future phases may introduce a diverse mix of components, including office, hospitality, residential, and other complementary uses that will further strengthen the destination. As part of the Megacity Vision, the project is expected to become a leading destination in Eastern Bangkok and one of Thailand's most ambitious urban developments, supporting economic growth, sustainable urbanisation, and an enhanced quality of life."

Only half the story has been built

"With a THB 6 billion investment scheduled for completion in Q3 2028, we are advancing a nature-led urban district that integrates retail, public spaces, services, and everyday conveniences into a vibrant city environment. This shopping centre's expansion will add approximately 170,000 square metres of gross building area (GBA) including retail space and an additional 1,750 car parks, making Megabangna home to one of the largest parking capacity in Bangkok and bringing Megabangna's total developed area to nearly 800,000 square metres, marking the halfway point of our long-term masterplan," Mr. Phoom added.

Bangna is one of Bangkok's fastest-growing districts, and with rising affluence, a growing Modern Affluent Family population and evolving consumer expectations, we are seeing strong demand for the next generation of retail, lifestyle, and community experiences. This expansion is designed to respond to these changing needs and support Megabangna's continued growth in the years ahead," Mr. Phoom added.

Mr. Maris Aboltins, Managing Director of Megabangna Shopping Centre and Megacity, said, "At Megabangna, we believe the future of retail is about much more than shopping. As customers increasingly seek experiences that enhance wellbeing, foster meaningful connections, and enrich everyday life, we are evolving Megabangna into a destination designed for people of all generations. Guided by the project vision of 'A Destination for a More Thoughtful Everyday,' this expansion goes beyond adding retail space to create more opportunities for people to spend quality time together, embrace healthier lifestyles, and enjoy richer everyday experiences, while further strengthening Megabangna's position as 'Your Everyday Meeting Place' and contributing to the future of East Bangkok."

The press conference was honoured by Mr. Arnoud Bakker, Director of Market Strategy and Real Estate Development, Ikano Centres, Part of Ikano Retail; Mr. Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Hotels and Alternative Investments, Central Pattana Plc, and Mr. Maris Aboltins, Managing Director of Megabangna Shopping Centre and Megacity, who outlined their vision, shared key insights, and presented the project's future development plans.

A Destination for a More Thoughtful Everyday

This expansion marks an important new chapter in Megabangna's evolution, responding to changing needs and lifestyles. It brings together retail, dining, wellness, and community experiences in a more meaningful way, creating experiences designed for all generations. The ambition is not simply to create more retail space, but to develop a destination that remains relevant for future generations and continues to evolve alongside customers for years to come.

Designed for future customers:

The expansion translates these consumer insights into a new generation of lifestyle experiences designed around wellbeing, quality time and community. Building on the success of MEGA PARK, it introduces new green and community-focused spaces that encourage movement, recreation and meaningful connection. Inspired by Nordic design principles, the project emphasises openness, nature, and human-centred experiences, creating places where people can connect, spend quality time, and make Megabangna part of everyday life. Unique in Thailand at this scale, the destination reflects

Ikano Centres' long-standing Meeting Place philosophy, where retail, community, and everyday life come together in a more meaningful way.

Key highlights include MEGA SKYLINE, a new green and community-focused destination spanning more than three acres, with over 3,000 sq.m. dedicated to movement, recreation and active lifestyle experiences. The expansion will also introduce MEGA LOFT, Eastern Bangkok's largest social dining destination, spanning 2,000 sq.m. and designed to bring people together through food, conversation and shared experiences.

In total, Megabangna will be home to more than 1,200 brands— the largest concentration of brands in Eastern Bangkok up from the current 900 brands. The expanded retail offering will include more than 250 brands opening in Eastern Bangkok for the first time, including over 20 accessible luxury brands, alongside new-to-East-Bangkok concepts that bring fresh and distinctive experiences closer to home. Together with an elevated retail and dining mix, expanded lifestyle offerings and seamless connectivity with the existing Megabangna, the expansion will create a more integrated, experience-led destination designed to remain relevant for future generations.

The Evolution of Modern Families

Megabangna's next phase of growth is driven by two powerful forces: the continued evolution of Bangna and changing consumer expectations. Family remains Megabangna's strongest and fastest-growing customer segment . Modern Family and Modern Affluent Family households are increasingly seeking wellness, quality time, community, and experience-led lifestyles . These evolving expectations are creating demand for a new generation of retail, dining, wellness, and community experiences.

Bangna: Bangkok's rising outer urban district

Bangna is emerging as one of Bangkok's most dynamic growth districts, supported by strong demographics, rising affluence, and major infrastructure investment. The area is home to more than 3 million residents and has the second-highest household income in Greater Bangkok after the CBD, at THB 91,000 per month, reflecting growing confidence in its long-term potential. Strategically located as the gateway to Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Bangna is well positioned to benefit from Thailand's next phase of economic and urban growth.

Becoming part of everyday life

Megabangna's leadership is built on a strong retail ecosystem that has evolved over the past 14 years. Today, it brings together over 900 shops, including 176 restaurants and 730 retail stores. Major anchors including IKEA, Central Department Store, HomePro, Big C, and Mega Cineplex continue to drive traffic and enrich the customer experience, complemented by international brands such as Zara, Uniqlo, Muji, H&M, Pull&Bear, lululemon, Sephora, Tudor, TAG Heuer, and Victoria's Secret.

Megabangna already welcomes approximately 165,000 visitors daily, with customers returning an average of four to five times per month. Supported by more than 450,000 members of the Mega Smile Rewards programme, over 900 brands and restaurants, and more than 160 events annually, Megabangna has become part of everyday life for millions of people.

According to Retail Customer Research 2024, Megabangna was ranked the No. 1 most recommended shopping centre among customers. It also remains a top-of-mind shopping destination, with 95% brand awareness and customer satisfaction reaching 100%.

This strong foundation of customer loyalty continues to reinforce Megabangna's position as one of Thailand's leading retail and lifestyle destinations. Through the long-standing partnership between Ikano Centres and Central Pattana, Megabangna continues to evolve beyond shopping into a fully integrated mixed-use destination where retail, lifestyle, wellness and community come together seamlessly in one destination.

Ikano Centres currently operates five meeting places across the region: IPC, MyTOWN, Toppen and Batu Kawan in Malaysia, as well as Megabangna in Thailand, reflecting its Meeting Place philosophy across diverse markets.

#Megabangna #YourEverydayMeetingPlace

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About Megabangna

Megabangna is the largest shopping destination in Eastern Bangkok, home to more than 900 leading Thai and international retailers, lifestyle brands, restaurants and cafés, including over 170 dining outlets, under the concept "YOUR EVERYDAY MEETING PLACE." Anchored by major partners including IKEA, Central Department Store, HomePro, Big C and Mega Cineplex, the centre offers a complete lifestyle experience spanning shopping, dining, entertainment, family activities and everyday conveniences. Complemented by open-air spaces such as Mega Park and other family destinations, Megabangna continues to serve as a vibrant community hub where people can shop, dine, relax and connect as part of everyday life.

About Ikano Centres

Ikano Centres is part of Ikano Retail, the only IKEA franchisee in the world owned by the Kamprad family that founded IKEA. We own, develop, and manage IKEA-anchored meeting places across Southeast Asia, creating the "heart and hub" for the communities we serve. Beyond shopping centres, Ikano Centres is a developer of mixed-use real estate, integrating residential, office, and community components to build vibrant, sustainable destinations.

About Central Pattana

Central Pattana Plc. is driving future growth under its brand purpose, "Imagining better futures for all," playing a key role in advancing Thailand's economy, tourism industry, urban development and quality of life through its Retail-Led Mixed-Use Development model and "A Future-Led Ecosystem" vision. The company continues to develop landmark destinations and large-scale projects across Bangkok and high-potential cities nationwide, while building an interconnected ecosystem that links people, communities and businesses to strengthen Thailand's long-term competitiveness. Central Pattana has been recognised as a global Best-in-Class real estate company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for eight consecutive years and remains committed to achieving Net Zero 2050, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth across all dimensions.

*Exchange rate: 1 THB = 0.0266 EUR, as of 18 June 2026

SOURCE Ikano Centres