BANGKOK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekhong continues to empower and inspire Thai mixologists on the global stage through the Mekhong The Spirit Competition 2024. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the competition showcases the artistry of Thai mixologists and their world-class cocktail creations, further solidifying their recognition among both domestic and international audiences.

Mekhong Hosts "Mekhong The Spirit Competition 2024" for 7th Consecutive Year, Promoting Soft Power Through Thai-Inspired Cocktails

This year's theme, 'One & Only Thai Spice Rum', invites mixologists to highlight Thailand's premium spiced rum heritage by creatively incorporating local ingredients to craft signature Thai-flavored cocktails. The winner will earn the prestigious honor of having their cocktail served at the Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025.

The competition attracted hundreds of talented mixologists from across Thailand and around the world. After a rigorous selection process, only 16 participants advanced to the semi-finals, with just eight making it to the highly anticipated final round. The event was distinguished by its esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry leaders from both national and regional levels.

Notable judges included Dechapongsa Kanchanalakshana, the Mekhong Master Blender who created the original Mekhong blend; Yujiro Kiyosaki, the owner of the acclaimed Bar LIBRE in Japan; Chanond Purananda, a legendary figure in Thailand's bartending scene; and Suchada Sopajaree, the owner of the celebrated bar Lost in Thaislation.

Mixologist Nopadon Thamsongla from Margarita Bangkok won over the judges with his cocktail creation, Mekhong 2484. The concoction draws inspiration from the year B.E. 2484 (1941), blending historical significance with bold flavors. It is served alongside watermelon and tofu to create a uniquely memorable experience.

In addition to a cash prize of 30,000 baht, the winner will have the honor of serving their cocktail at the Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025 and embark on an exclusive guest bartender shift in Japan. This incredible opportunity will allow the winner to further enhance their reputation and gain international exposure.

The Mekhong brand continues to stand tall as a proud Thai icon, championing national soft power and elevating Thailand's talented mixologists onto the global stage.

SOURCE Mekhong