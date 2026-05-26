Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort Partners with Real Madrid Foundation to Launch the Youth Football Clinics this Summer

HO TRAM, VIetnam, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort is proud to announce a pioneering partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation, bringing a unique football-based experience focus on values to the shores of Ho Tram.

The clinic sessions will take place at our newly upgraded wellness area, which features an integrated layout for tennis, pickleball, and basketball, alongside a dedicated football pitch, onsen, a wellness pathway, and an upcoming dedicated teenage playing zone.

Elevate your summer time with our 'Stay & Play' package and let your child enjoy a unique football-based experience focused on values, under the supervision of coaches from Real Madrid Foundation

Children aged 8 to 16 will have the unique opportunity to train directly under the guidance of certified coaches from the Real Madrid Foundation. The session is designed to sharpen football techniques while instilling the core values of the "Madridismo" philosophy: team spirit, respect, and discipline.

For the ultimate holiday, families can check into pure relaxation with our curated Stay & Play Packages, combining a luxury coastal stay with the youth football clinic daily from Mondays to Fridays (22 June 2026 – 17 July 2026) for ages 8 to 16.

Starting from VND 2,900,000 per package, families can choose a 1-Day, 3-Day, or 5-Day Stay & Play option across our premium accommodations, including scenic Deluxe Ocean Room or private 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Lakefront Pool Villas.

Each clinic spot includes a daily 1.5-hour training session with certified coaches, an official Real Madrid Foundation gift set (branded T-shirt and shorts), access to a beverage and light snacks station during training, and entry to daily resort activities. Parents are warmly welcome to watch, and 3-day or 5-day packages include an Official Signed Certificate upon completion.

Sharing the Joy of the Game

In celebration of this partnership and a shared belief in the joy of sport, Meliá Ho Tram is also opening its doors to the local community. The resort will invite young local players, underprivileged children and employees' children to visit and experience the brand-new football field firsthand, giving them a dedicated, premium space to play together and enjoy the game this summer.

About Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort

A flagship luxury resort managed by Meliá Hotels International, featuring 152 rooms and 86 The Level Villas designed for ultimate beachfront privacy. As the pioneer of the All-inclusive concept in the region, the property combines modern facilities with signature Mediterranean-inspired hospitality. The property offers a sanctuary of Mediterranean-inspired hospitality, including the YHI Spa with 20 premium treatment rooms, multi-purpose sports courts, an organic farm, onsen and wellness services.

About the Real Madrid Foundation

The Real Madrid Foundation is the social entity of the club through which educational, social, and cultural programs are developed around the world. Its main objective is to promote the values inherent in sport, using it as an educational tool to contribute to the comprehensive development of children and young people, fostering teamwork, respect, and healthy lifestyle habits globally.

Media Contact:

Facebook/Instagram: @meliahotrambeachresort

Hotline: +84 254 3789 000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort