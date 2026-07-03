Mercure Nha Trang Beach Celebrates The First Anniversary

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, Mercure Nha Trang Beach proudly celebrated the first anniversary, marking an important milestone in the journey of growth and excellence. Ideally located along Nha Trang stunning coastline, the hotel has become an iconic destination, offering memorable stays enriched with authentic local culture and elevated hospitality for travelers visiting Nha Trang.

More than a celebration of the first anniversary, this new chapter reflects the passion, creativity, and dedication of the entire Mercure Nha Trang Beach team members.

Mr. Michael Keller, General Manager of the hotel, remarked: "As we celebrate our first anniversary, we are incredibly proud of the footprint Mercure Nha Trang Beach has made in this vibrant coastal destination. Over the past year, our team's dedication to providing authentic, locally-inspired hospitality has allowed us to deliver unforgettable experiences for travelers from around the world. We are deeply grateful to our guests, partners, and the local community for their unwavering support. Looking ahead, we remain committed to elevating our services, celebrating Vietnamese culture, and ensuring our hotel remains a beloved sanctuary on Nha Trang's beautiful shores."

Managed by Accor, Mercure Nha Trang Beach features 108 contemporary guest rooms and modern facilities, establishing itself as more than just a place to stay. The hotel embodies Mercure's signature "Discover Local" philosophy, inviting guests to experience the unique character of Nha Trang through thoughtfully curated design, cultural inspiration, and warm hospitality. From artistic elements inspired by local heritage to breathtaking sunrises over the bay, every detail reflects the spirit of this coastal destination.

In the years ahead, Mercure Nha Trang Beach will continue to strengthen its identity as a locally inspired destination, celebrating the people, culture, and heritage of Khanh Hoa while delivering internationally recognized hospitality standards.

Blending the richness of Vietnamese traditions with world-class service, the hotel offers guests an exceptional coastal retreat. With its prime beachfront location, diverse culinary experiences, rooftop spa overlooking the sea, and guestrooms featuring panoramic views of Nha Trang Bay, Chín Khúc Mountain, and the city skyline, Mercure Nha Trang Beach delivers an immersive experience that captures the enduring beauty and vibrant spirit of Vietnam's central coast.

SOURCE Mercure Nha Trang Beach