Merlin Entertainments Group's Madame Tussauds Hong Kong: Actor Hyun Bin's New Wax Figure Unveiled with Secrets

Feel the Pulse: Syncing Moments with His Heartbeat

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under the Merlin Entertainments Group, is delighted to announce the debut of acclaimed Korean film and television superstar Hyun Bin at the attraction. This talented and charming actor will join the extensive collection of Korean celebrity wax figures in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong as the newest addition to the world's largest K-Wave zone.

Listen to Hyun Bin 's heartbeat as in a romantic Korean drama - an experience you won’t want to miss! Hyun Bin is joining the extensive collection of Korean celebrity wax figures in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong as the newest addition to the world's largest K-Wave zone.

Hyun Bin is known for starring in several well-loved Korean TV series like My Lovely Sam Soon and Secret Garden. Crash Landing on You stands out as his most popular work, reaching audiences across Asia as a cultural icon for Korean culture. For this role, he received several awards including a Baeksang Arts Award for Most Popular Actor and an APAN Star Award. Partnering with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong marks another milestone in his career.

Known for frequently changing his look to match his roles, Hyun Bin's wax figure portrays him in a sophisticated grey suit, right hand casually tucked into his pocket, exuding a refined and gentlemanly presence. The figure meticulously captures his deep gaze and distinctive facial features. Standing beside the Hyun Bin wax work gives you a sense of being dwarfed by the life-like figure.

With surprises prepared for fans, Hyun Bin's wax figure is placed in a Myeongdong street scene. What's even more exciting is that as visitors approach the wax figure, they can hear Hyun Bin's heartbeat getting louder. It feels just like the lifelike moments in a romantic Korean drama, bringing the story to life right in front of them.

Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, said, "As the world's largest collection of Korean celebrity wax figures, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has always tried to embrace the growing popularity of Korean pop culture and enhance our position as a must-visit destination for K-Pop fans and cultural enthusiasts. Through the partnership with Korean Cultural Center, we will now also be able to bring more ever-evolving and trendy elements to visitors, and elevate their overall experience."

