Mesirow appoints Mr. Manabu Ogi as Managing Director and Head of Japan, Capital Formation and Currency Solutions.

as Managing Director and Head of Japan, Capital Formation and Currency Solutions. Mesirow appoints Mr. Katsuya Fukushima as Managing Director and Head of Sales, Japan.

as Managing Director and Head of Sales, Japan. New Tokyo office expands the firm's ability to serve Japanese institutional investors across private equity, alternative credit, direct real estate, and currency solutions.

CHICAGO and TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee‑owned financial services firm, today announced the expansion of its Asia‑Pacific footprint with the opening of its Tokyo office and the appointments of Mr. Manabu Ogi and Mr. Katsuya Fukushima, two highly respected executives in Japan's institutional investment community.

Mesirow Expands Asia-Pacific Presence with Appointment of Mr. Manabu Ogi and Mr. Katsuya Fukushima to Lead New Tokyo Office | L to R: David Schrock, Manabu Ogi, Katsuya Fukushima

In their new roles, Mr. Ogi and Mr. Fukushima will lead Mesirow's efforts to serve Japanese institutional investors and consultants across the firm's growing suite of Private Capital and Currency Solutions. Their appointments further accelerate Mesirow's long‑term commitment to delivering differentiated alternative investment capabilities to clients across the region.

"Japan represents one of the world's most sophisticated institutional investment markets, and establishing a local presence is a meaningful milestone for our global platform," said David Schrock, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Mesirow Capital Formation and Currency Solutions. "Mr. Ogi and Mr. Fukushima are highly respected leaders with deep relationships and a shared commitment to client service. Their experience and integrity will enable us to build long‑term partnerships in Japan and deliver the differentiated alternative investment capabilities that Mesirow is known for."

About Mr. Manabu Ogi

Mr. Ogi, Managing Director and Head of Japan, brings more than two decades of leadership experience in alternative investments. Before joining Mesirow, he served as an advisor at Daiwa JPI Alternative Investments, and previously held senior roles at Mitsui & Co. Alternative Investments, including Board Member and Chief Product Officer, where he led Investment Management, Product Management, Sales, and Marketing. Earlier in his career, he led Client Service and Marketing at Man Group's FRM in Tokyo. Mr. Ogi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Kwansei Gakuin University.

About Mr. Katsuya Fukushima

Mr. Fukushima, Managing Director and Head of Sales, Japan, joins Mesirow following a distinguished career leading institutional sales and marketing in Japan's alternative investment sector. Most recently, he served as Executive Director at Mitsui & Co. Alternative Investments, heading the firm's Sales and Marketing Department. He previously held senior roles at Man Group Japan, UBS (Capital Introduction, New York and Tokyo), and Merrill Lynch Japan, and began his career as a Proprietary Equity Trader at Daiwa Securities. Mr. Fukushima earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Structural Mechanics from Chiba University.

Strengthening Mesirow's commitment to Japan and the Asia‑Pacific region

The addition of the Tokyo office and these two senior leaders reflects Mesirow's ongoing strategic plan to deepen its global relationships and better support institutional investors in Japan. Mesirow's Capital Formation and Currency Solutions team partners with clients to provide access to alternative investment strategies—across Private Equity, Alternative Credit, Institutional Real Estate Direct, and Currency.1

Mesirow's Private Capital2 and Currency businesses have $224.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025.3 Learn more at mesirow.com/capital-formation-currency-solutions

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

1. Mesirow is in the process of obtaining the necessary licenses from the Financial Services Agency. 2. Private Capital businesses are Mesirow Alternative Credit, Mesirow Private Equity, and Institutional Real Estate Direct. 3. Alternative Credit assets under management are as of 12.31.2025 and include regulatory assets under management (gross asset value plus unfunded commitments). Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. | Private Equity assets under management are as of 9.30.2025 and are calculated by adding uncalled commitments and net asset value as of a period end. The most recent data is preliminary and estimated. | Real Estate assets under management are as of 12.31.2025 and include regulatory assets under management (gross asset value plus unfunded commitments). | Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $214.27 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $1.09 billion, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.76 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 12.31.2025, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $409.57 million.

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