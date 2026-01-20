Meta, Maxim's Group, MEDILASE, and Omnichat Showcased Strategic Use of WhatsApp for Social CRM and Conversational AI

Leveraging Meta's technologies, WhatsApp is transformed into a pivotal business tool that engages customers across their entire lifecycle, converting initial interest into qualified leads and direct purchases while maximising ROI.

Enabling seamless integration of third-party AI, Omnichat grants clients the ultimate flexibility to build a truly customised AI workforce on WhatsApp, establishing a complete social CRM and accelerating their digital transformation.

Maxim's Group deployed a seamless "conversation-to-commerce" journey on WhatsApp, directly driving significant business growth and enhancing customer experience by leveraging the platform's convenience and cost-effective nature.

MEDILASE bridged the online-to-offline (O2O) gap using a series of automated WhatsApp appointment booking flows, thereby increasing revenue and simultaneously driving new subscriber acquisition through interactive games.

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichat, a leading omnichannel AI customer experience platform offering conversational commerce solutions, recently hosted a highly scalable conference titled "Social CRM and AI". Industry experts from the global social media giant Meta, well-known F&B group Maxim's Hong Kong and the pioneering medical aesthetic provider MEDILASE, shared insights on the evolution of WhatsApp into a sophisticated platform for social CRM and conversational commerce, designed to deliver more personalised and connected customer experiences.

Meta x Maxim's x MEDILASE x Omnichat: Future Commerce Summit Speed Speed (from left) Amy Tsui, Senior Vice President of Sales, Greater China Regions of Omnichat; KC Ng, CEO of MEDILASE; Silvie Lam, Business Director, Greater China of Meta; Alan Chan, Founder & CEO of Omnichat; Eileen Tang, Head of Digital Business of Maxim’s Group; Lily Yeung, Regional Vice President, Marketing & Communications of Omnichat; Avery Tang, Regional Vice President of Customer Success of Omnichat officiated at the opening ceremony of the Summit.

Omnichat, a Meta WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, announced the launch of its Omni AI Agent Studio at the event. This new studio builds upon Omnichat's powerful native AI agents, including AI Customer Service Agent, AI Marketing Campaign Agent and AI Shopping Agent, which already provide extensive capabilities across the entire customer journey. The platform facilitates the seamless integration of these custom-built agents into any conversational workflow. Alan Chan, Founder and CEO of Omnichat , elaborated, "This launch signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to democratising Agentic AI for businesses. When coupled with our advanced WhatsApp functionalities, including our Social Data Customer Platform and comprehensive WhatsApp loyalty program, our objective is to empower businesses to forge a powerful social CRM." This enables businesses to consolidate customer profiles, conduct omnichannel customer analysis with conversational data across CRM and all social channels, and ultimately deliver highly engaging experiences precisely aligned with customer behaviour throughout the complete customer lifecycle.

The role of social messaging in the customer journey has fundamentally evolved, shifting from a simple support function to an integral part of the entire commerce experience. According to recent research by Kantar, 71% of Hong Kong consumers message a business via WhatsApp at least once a week. Silvie Lam, Business Director, Greater China at Meta, explained that consumer expectations have moved far beyond basic enquiries. "Customers no longer just expect WhatsApp to be a customer service channel," Lam shared. "They now expect to be able to reach out to a brand via a messaging app immediately after discovering it through social ads." Lam further elaborated on how Meta's technologies are specifically designed to meet these new expectations, capture high-value sales moments and foster deeper, more profitable customer connections. Businesses can now manage and optimise the end-to-end customer journey by leveraging a powerful suite of tools within the WhatsApp ecosystem, such as Ads that Click to WhatsApp, Website-to-WhatsApp ads, WhatsApp Catalog, and WhatsApp Flows, eventually achieving omnichannel success.

Maxim's Group has successfully engineered WhatsApp into a high-performing e-commerce channel to complement and expand the reach of its popular Eatizen membership app. By implementing Omnichat's solutions, enhanced by Omni AI, Maxim's leverages WhatsApp to engage both existing Eatizen members and new customers. The platform streamlines daily operations with intelligent chatbots while strategically driving sales through targeted, AI-segmented broadcast promotions. Eileen Tang, Head of Digital Business of Maxim's Caterers Limited , highlighted a landmark transactional success from their recent Mid-Autumn Festival seasonal sales. "We established a comprehensive, end-to-end WhatsApp buying journey," Tang stated. "The results were immediate and profound, achieving a 2-3x higher Average Transaction Value compared to our traditional online marketplace channels." Tang attributed this significant financial uplift to two core advantages. First, it offered a truly frictionless customer experience which allowed them to capture sales from a wider audience by empowering customers to order and pay directly within WhatsApp. Second, the approach was remarkably cost-effective, enabling Maxim's Group to avoid the high costs associated with building complex new features within their existing app ecosystem. Maxim's Group is now actively scaling its WhatsApp commerce strategy, positioning the channel as a key pillar for future business growth and deeper customer engagement in the digital-first era.

MEDILASE, an aesthetic beauty brand, has integrated online and offline experiences by utilising Omnichat's WhatsApp API solutions. The company has automated critical touchpoints, including initial customer inquiries and key booking flows, such as treatment reminders and appointment confirmations, all delivered directly within WhatsApp. Omnichat's centralised management platform has unified the workflows of our marketing, customer service, and sales teams, strengthening cross-departmental collaboration throughout the entire customer lifecycle. KC Ng, CEO of MEDILASE , explained the platform's operational impact, "By leveraging the WhatsApp API solution, we've deployed 24/7 chatbots and achieved seamless cross-team collaboration, significantly elevating our service standards and operational transparency. Moreover, our chatbots systematically identify and anticipate customer needs, enabling staff to deliver higher-quality consultations that match each client with the right beauty treatment. This approach directly supports our core business goals, driving improvements in conversion and show-up rates." He also specifically shared results from a recent campaign: "Approximately 40% of our customers participated in an interactive WhatsApp game, which successfully resulted in a 5% conversion rate." MEDILASE aims to utilise Omnichat to enhance workforce efficiency, enabling our team to devote greater attention to specialised consultation and tailoring each beauty journey to the client's unique needs.

The collaboration between Meta, Maxim's Group, MEDILASE, and Omnichat at this event marks a pivotal moment for the future of customer engagement in Asia. The powerful case studies presented, powered by Omnichat's solutions, combined with Meta's strategic vision for WhatsApp to deliver a unified message: the integration of commerce and conversation is no longer a future concept but a present-day imperative for any brand seeking a definitive competitive edge.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Omnichat is a leading provider of AI-powered conversational commerce solutions for the Asia-Pacific region. Uniquely positioned as the sole Meta Business Partner and LINE Biz-Solutions Tech Partner in APAC with integrated WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE, WeChat, and KakaoTalk capabilities, Omnichat empowers brands to centralise communications, deliver personalised experiences, and drive digital transformation across their operations. Over 5,000 brands, including international retailers and enterprises, leverage Omnichat to optimise their customer journeys.

Website: https://www.omnichat.ai/

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/85291925071/?text=EnquiryForWhatsApp

LinkedIn: https://hk.linkedin.com/company/omnichat-easychat

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OmnichatAI

