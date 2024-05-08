MetaComp and Bosera Strengthen Collaboration to Promote Bosera Cryptocurrency ETFs Among Global Investors

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte Ltd and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "MetaComp") and Bosera Fund Management (International) Co., Ltd. ("Bosera International") strengthened their collaboration to introduce the eagerly awaited Bosera cryptocurrency ETF to investors worldwide.

Bosera International and HashKey Capital Limited have jointly launched the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF (3008.HK) and the Bosera HashKey Ethereum ETF (3009.HK), both of which began trading on 30 April 2024 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These highly anticipated products have attracted significant attention from international regulators and the global investment community since their announcement, marking a pivotal step in providing investors with regulated, diversified access to the burgeoning digital asset markets.

MetaComp, a leading Singapore fintech company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and specializing in blockchain technology and digital assets, is proud to establish this strategic cooperation with Bosera International to jointly promote innovative financial products on a global scale. Leveraging its proprietary Client Assets Management Platform, CAMP by MetaComp, as well as its deep technical and market expertise, MetaComp and its affiliate will spearhead the promotion of Bosera International's cryptocurrency spot ETF to investors in Singapore and beyond. This collaboration underscores MetaComp's commitment to advancing financial innovation within the framework of relevant regulations while delivering exceptional value to the global investment community.

In addition to introducing the cryptocurrency ETF, both parties plan to explore the seamless integration of Bosera International's asset management solutions into MetaComp's CAMP platform. This integration will empower investors with a comprehensive suite of financial tools. Furthermore, MetaComp aims to extend its digital payment token services to Bosera International, enhancing the latter's digital asset management capabilities. Together, this collaboration will provide investors with a more holistic and streamlined financial experience, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative, high-quality asset management solutions globally.

Dr. Bai Bo, Chairman and Co-founder of MetaComp, stated: "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Bosera International, as we jointly launch a series of innovative solutions in both traditional and cryptocurrency finance. MetaComp is dedicated to serving as a bridge between traditional and cryptocurrency finance, offering our clients secure, compliant, and innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's investors."

For more details about this cooperation and to stay updated on future developments, please visit https://www.mce.sg/

About MetaComp Pte Ltd (www.mce.sg)

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform that is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating under a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp provides an integrated end-to-end suite of services to its clients, empowering them to confidently enter the digital asset market with the much-needed safety, security, and compliance. Together with its parent company, Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd (a MAS-licensed CMS holder permitted to carry out, inter alia, brokerage and custody services), MetaComp introduces its suite of services through CAMP by MetaComp, a regulated Client Assets Management Platform, allowing businesses to develop and scale their digital asset offerings through OTC and exchange trading services, fiat payment, digital asset custody and prime brokerage.

