Singapore's MetaComp Raises US$22 Million Pre-A to Scale a Web2.5 Fiat/Stablecoin Hybrid Payment Network for Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte. Ltd. ("MetaComp"), Singapore's leading licensed stablecoin cross-border payments and treasury management service provider, today announced it has raised US$22 million in its Pre-A funding round. This is one of the largest Pre-A raises this year for a Singapore-licensed stablecoin payments provider, closing amid a highly selective funding landscape. The raise follows the November launch of StableX Network that comprises its upgraded VisionX risk-intelligence engine, marking MetaComp's transition into scale-up mode as the region accelerates its shift towards regulated stablecoin settlement.

Dr. Bo Bai, Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaComp, said, "Asia is entering a new stage of digital finance where settlement infrastructure must meet the standards of global trade. StableX and VisionX give enterprises the speed of stablecoins with the safeguards of regulated finance. For us, this round goes beyond capital support. It is validation from top-tier investors that regulated stablecoin settlement will be one of Asia's defining financial rails over the next decade."

The round was backed by Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, Freshwave Fund and Beingboom Capital, with 100Summit Partners as exclusive financial advisor. The investor mix reflects deep expertise in supply chain, fintech infrastructure and institutional wealth management across Asia, underscoring MetaComp's strategic role in strengthening regional settlement infrastructure.

Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp, said, "With regulations around stablecoins gaining clarity, enterprises now have the clarity to modernise their settlement processes. Our volumes, now exceeding US$1 billion a month across more than 30 markets, show that businesses want real-time payments that combine speed with compliance. This funding allows us to scale StableX and VisionX across Southeast Asia and build the Web2.5 infrastructure that the region's digital economy can depend on."

A Web2.5 architecture that unifies SWIFT and stablecoin networks

MetaComp holds a Major Payment Institution licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Payment Services Act 2019. With a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp delivers an end-to-end suite of digital finance solutions — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and brokerage services. Together with its parent company Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO), and through its proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a Web2.5 treasury management services to its payment clients in a secure and integrated environment that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

The StableX Engine, launched in May 2025, is MetaComp's intelligent FX and liquidity engine designed for cross-border B2B flows. Supporting both traditional SWIFT rails and multiple stablecoin networks, the engine delivers 24/7 FX execution, optimal path routing and automated liquidity management. It currently supports more than 10 leading stablecoins including USDT, USDC, RLUSD, FDUSD, PYUSD and WUSD, with plans to expand to other globally liquid and compliant asset types.

The StableX Network builds on this foundation by providing a real-time cross-border settlement layer. Powered by the StableX Engine for FX and liquidity and the VisionX Engine for compliance, the network enables instant, transparent and cost-efficient settlement across fiat and stablecoin environments. VisionX Engine integrates multiple KYT databases, real-time monitoring and dynamic risk scoring, enhancing inter-institution collaboration through a shared intelligence layer. This Web2.5 framework brings together the assurance of regulated finance with the speed and reach of digital assets.

Investor Confidence and MetaComp's 2026 Expansion Plans

These funds will accelerate the expansion of StableX Network, enabling local-fiat in, stablecoin rails across borders and local-fiat out. MetaComp will deepen its footprint across Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East, where enterprises are demanding compliant, high-speed settlement infrastructure that can keep up with rising regional trade flows. The proceeds will also strengthen MetaComp's core technology development and global market expansion, enhancing its service capabilities for enterprises operating across multiple regulatory jurisdictions.

Noah commented that MetaComp's integrated Web2.5 "Payments + Treasury Management" strategy, anchored in stablecoin cross-border payments and enhanced by digital asset custody, positions the company to achieve significant scale in B2B settlement scenarios across emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Supported by Singapore's comprehensive MAS licencing regime and MetaComp's solid access to institutional banking channels, Noah believes that the company is poised to become a global leader in Web2.5 financial solutions. Noah will leverage its strengths in global high-net-worth client services and treasury management, to collaborate closely with MetaComp on compliant digital asset and cross-border treasury solutions, delivering more secure and efficient payment capabilities for clients.

Ron Cao, Founder and Partner of Sky9 Capital, said, "Stablecoin payments are entering a structural growth phase, and MetaComp has secured an advantageous position. The team's expertise across traditional finance and blockchain has translated into products with real commercial traction. We see MetaComp using payments as a foundation to scale into higher-value financial services and emerging as a next-generation leader in cross-border payment & treasury management infrastructure."

Frank Li, Director of Beingboom Capital, echoed this sentiment, "MetaComp is building a critical layer of digital financial infrastructure that improves stability, efficiency and compliance in global settlement. Asia's regulatory momentum provides a strong base for this growth, and we are confident the company will play a central role as digital finance continues to advance across the region."

About MetaComp Pte. Ltd.

MetaComp is a leading licensed cross-border FX and digital assets infrastructure provider headquartered in Singapore and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to- business/partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp empowers institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to navigate the evolving cross-border payments and the digital asset economy with confidence.

MetaComp's latest innovation, StableX, is a next-generation cross-border FX and liquidity routing infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, StableX intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. As the FX layer within CAMP, StableX combines the programmability of digital assets with the reliability of regulated infrastructure, delivering a scalable, compliant and seamless ecosystem for the future of global finance.

To learn more about MetaComp and its regulated infrastructure and solutions, visit www.mce.sg or follow us on Twitter @MetaCompHQ.

