BANGKOK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METALEX 2025, ASEAN's No.1 Metalworking and Machinery Exhibition, under the theme of "The Spotlight", will be spotlighting new innovations for industrialists from every industry across ASEAN. With the demand for machinery in the region continues to grow and industrialists need to adapt to survive amidst economic uncertainties, METALEX, taking place from 19–22 November 2025, at Halls 98–104, BITEC, Bangkok, will provide them with necessary technologies, tools, and knowledge required to thrive.

“METALEX 2025” Ready to Spotlight Next-Generation Machinery | Driving ASEAN Metalworking Toward Smart Manufacturing

Mrs. Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX BITEC, revealed that ongoing production growth and competitive landscape create continued demand for higher manufacturing efficiency, making metalworking machinery a vital driving force for ASEAN's key industries.

METALEX is not only a trade exhibition but also a platform where all sectors of the industry converge to exchange knowledge and enhance collective capabilities. The 39th edition of METALEX, held under the theme of "The Spotlight," will shine a light on outstanding innovations in the eyes of industrial professionals who will see the future of manufacturing. The show presents world-class innovations all under one roof serving as both inspiration and key tools for manufacturers to face emerging challenges. METALEX continues to stand as the region's premier stage illuminating advanced technologies, business opportunities, and best practices in the future of the metalworking industry.

The event will feature over 3,000 brands from 50 countries and 18 international pavilions from 8 countries and regions including China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan (R.O.C.). There will be numerous special showcases and highlights include:

JAMTAT Pavilion – Showcasing leading Japanese machine tool innovations.

– Showcasing leading Japanese machine tool innovations. Sheet METALEX Zone – Featuring the latest sheet metal processing technologies such as laser, waterjet, folding, punching, and cutting systems from leading global brands.

– Featuring the latest sheet metal processing technologies such as laser, waterjet, folding, punching, and cutting systems from leading global brands. World premieres of new machinery , including: BROTHER SPEEDIO DG-1 – An automatic deburring machine reducing setup time by over 70%. TAKAMATSU AT-1 – CNC lathe making its world debut in Thailand. AMADA VENTIS AJe Series – Next-generation fiber laser with "Locus Beam Control" technology for higher speed and lower energy consumption. JSR ENTECH SuperView WT3000 – Nanometer-level measuring instrument, first introduced in Thailand. NACHI MZS05 – Intelligent cobot equipped with smart sensors. Dobot CR30H – High-speed palletizing robot.

, including: And many more cutting-edge innovations that will elevate manufacturing performance to the next level.

In addition, the event offers over 110 conference sessions with more than 169 international speakers, providing insights, technology transfer, and new opportunities. Key highlights include:

EV Tech Forum 2025: Exploring Micro EV trends for Smart Cities.

Exploring Micro EV trends for Smart Cities. METALEX AI Forum 2025: Transforming manufacturing through AI.

Transforming manufacturing through AI. The 13th Metallurgy Forum: Understanding the latest trends in the aluminum industry.

Understanding the latest trends in the aluminum industry. International Symposium on Light Materials Technology: Examining Thailand's readiness to become a hub for aluminum innovation, co-hosted by MTEC and the University of Toyama, featuring experts from Boeing (USA) and the University of Toyama.

Examining Thailand's readiness to become a hub for aluminum innovation, co-hosted by MTEC and the University of Toyama, featuring experts from Boeing (USA) and the University of Toyama. TMETC15 and TCPC2025: The year's most comprehensive metallurgy conferences, jointly organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Chulalongkorn University, and other leading institutions.

The year's most comprehensive metallurgy conferences, jointly organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Chulalongkorn University, and other leading institutions. SMC Smart & Sustainable Industry Forum: Advancing toward intelligent and sustainable manufacturing.

In addition, the event will feature METALEX The Master Class, which will include demonstrations of humanoid robots, simulation technology, and transfer of technology for NDT flawed specimens for magnetic particle inspection. The workshops will also cover IIoT programming and arm robotics solution whose participants will receive certificates from the Thai PLC Center. Furthermore, there will be a special session on AI-CIRA CoRE, showcasing the application of Thai-developed artificial intelligence.

Also featured is the exciting "Koma Taisen" handmade spinning-top competition, where top machinists and engineers showcase their skills. The winner will earn an exclusive opportunity to attend the championship event in Japan.

"We hope that METALEX will play a key role in stimulating investment in manufacturing technologies to enhance ASEAN's industrial competitiveness and to serve as a spotlight guiding entrepreneurs toward future success. We expect the event will attract over 100,000 visitors and generate business transactions worth no less than 213 million USD," concluded Mrs. Varaporn.

METALEX 2025 will be held from 19–22 November 2025, 10:00–18:00 hrs, at Halls 98–104, BITEC, Bangkok. Interested visitors are encouraged to pre-register by 18 November 2025 at www.metalex.co.th . As the event is trade only, attendees are requested to dress in smart casual. Due to large machinery exhibits and live demonstrations that may produce sparks, children under 15 years of age are strictly not permitted to enter the exhibition. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call +66 2686 7222.

SOURCE METALEX