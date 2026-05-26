METALIGHT (02605.HK) Reboots and Upgrades Its Overseas Business: TransitNow, a Public Transit and Metro App, Goes Live Across Multiple Cities and Regions in Asia and Australia

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaLight Inc. ("MetaLight" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 02605.HK), a public transit information service provider powered by time series data analytics and AI technology, today announced the launch of TransitNow, its newly upgraded real-time public transit and metro application for overseas markets. TransitNow went live on both iOS and Android in mid-April 2026, initially covering 10+ cities and regions — including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kuantan and Johor Bahru — across multiple cities in Asia and Australia. As a smart commuting companion for overseas commuters, TransitNow provides real-time bus and metro information, travel route planning, and quick lookup of lines and stops. TransitNow is a continuation and upgrade of the Company's prior Busio offering, running on an independent technical architecture purpose-built for the Company's overseas business.

As the new vehicle for the Company's overseas business, TransitNow represents the first dedicated technology foundation purpose-built for the Company's operations in these markets. During the Busio phase, the overseas business operated on the established architecture of the Company's domestic Chelaile APP, allowing rapid validation of product-market fit in overseas public transit scenarios. With the user base and data integrations now in place, the Company has built out a separate architecture so that the overseas product can evolve independently in line with the characteristics of its own markets, and so that the engineering team can further apply an AI-native way of working. City coverage, data integration and the user base accumulated during the Busio phase have been migrated to TransitNow, with service continuity preserved for existing users.

The TransitNow team works on the ground in these markets, approaching commuting patterns and use cases from the perspective of local commuters, and informing adaptations in product design, content presentation and user services accordingly. This marks the Company's formal entry into a localized operating model in its overseas business, with continued exploration of applications and service models in overseas public transit scenarios.

The way TransitNow is developed and iterated also reflects the Company's previously articulated initiative on building an AI-native organization, applied to an innovative business line. A representative of MetaLight noted, "Since its launch, TransitNow has been iterating on a cadence of several days per release, with each release serving both as validation and as a step forward. AI-assisted development is applied across requirements, design, engineering, testing, release and feedback. Product teams sit closer to the engineering frontline than before, and the loop between user feedback and product iteration has been shortened accordingly. Through this AI-native way of working, we aim to achieve concurrent improvements in iteration velocity, product quality, and return on R&D investment, while maintaining a steady and disciplined R&D cadence."

Going forward, MetaLight will continue to anchor on its time series intelligence technology stack, extending the product experience, technical capabilities and talent base accumulated through years of operations in the domestic market — through TransitNow and its overseas team — to progress local build-out across new markets and scenarios, bringing the Company's time series data and AI capabilities to a more diversified set of global mobility contexts.

About MetaLight

MetaLight Inc. (Stock Code: 02605.HK) is a public transit information service provider powered by time series data analytics and AI technology. With a focus on time series data foundation models, the Company has built a technology stack with its core comprising an AI Model Building Platform and AI model libraries for three industry verticals: public bus, renewable energy and industrial internet, integrating capabilities in data access, pre-processing, labeling, AI model training and foundation model adaptation. Based on this technology stack, the Company operates the Chelaile real-time public transit information platform, providing commuters with services including real-time bus arrival predictions, vehicle location tracking and travel route planning, while also offering public transit analytics platforms and data technology services to transport operators. According to CIC data as of December 31, 2024, Chelaile is the largest real-time public transit information platform in China by city coverage, covering 488 cities and towns nationwide with approximately 334 million cumulative users, committed to making public transit more convenient and efficient. For more information, please visit www.metalight.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to statements of historical fact, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans, development strategies and projections of anticipated trends in our industry. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "expect," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "seek" or "timetable." Such forward-looking statements are based on the information available to the Company and the outlook as at the time of publication of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain projections, assumptions and premises, some of which involve subjective factors or factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may prove to be inaccurate and may not materialize in the future. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In view of the risks and uncertainties, forward-looking statements contained in this press release should not be construed as representations by the Board or the Company that such plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, neither the Company, its Board, employees nor agents assume any obligation to publicly release any revisions, corrections or updates to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release or unanticipated events, nor do they assume any liability for any losses arising from the failure to realize or inaccuracy of any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE MetaLight Inc.