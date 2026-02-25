Metalpha, Exos Financial, and BlockchainK2 Announce Joint Venture for US Institutional Digital Asset Market

HONG KONG and NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) ("Metalpha"), a global leading provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Exos Financial LLC ("Exos"), a technology-driven boutique financial services platform based in New York, and BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) ("BK2"), a public Canadian holding company for blockchain technology companies. The three parties intend to form a Joint Venture ("JV") aimed at delivering compliant, institutional-grade digital asset solutions to clients based primarily in the United States.

The proposed Joint Venture unites three highly complementary industry leaders to address the growing demand for crypto-financial services in the US. This strategic collaboration leverages Metalpha's deep expertise in cryptocurrency derivatives and liquidity solutions alongside Exos Financial's regulated investment banking and asset management businesses and framework, established by former Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan. Completing the ecosystem, BlockchainK2 contributes advanced technology platforms for tokenization and fund distribution through its portfolio interests, effectively bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties plan to establish a business dedicated to delivering digital asset solutions to primarily the US institutional market, focusing initially on three core pillars: offering tailored OTC derivatives and hedging solutions to institutions and miners; developing digital asset investment strategies, such as crypto relative value; and creating securities-linked transactions that provide exposure to digital assets.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in Metalpha's global expansion strategy," said Mr. Adrian Wang, CEO of Metalpha. "By joining forces with Exos and BlockchainK2, we are positioning ourselves to enter the critical US market with a fully compliant, institutional-grade offering. We look forward to leveraging Exos's extensive knowledge and experience in the US market and BK2's technological infrastructure to bring our market-leading derivative products to US clients."

"At Exos, we believe the future of finance lies in the seamless integration of technology and compliance," said Brady Dougan, Founder and CEO of Exos Financial. "Partnering with Metalpha and BlockchainK2 allows us to extend our modern institutional platform into the digital asset space, offering clients sophisticated strategies with the infrastructure and support they expect from a top-tier financial institution."

"We are excited to facilitate this venture," said Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2. "The combination of Metalpha's trading prowess, Exos's institutional pedigree, and our ecosystem's technological capabilities creates a powerful engine for growth. This JV is designed to solve key pain points for US institutions seeking exposure to digital assets."

About Metalpha

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH) is a global leading provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions. With extensive blockchain and traditional fintech expertise, we are dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art technological solutions, including digital asset related management systems, hedging infrastructures, liquidity solutions and institutional grade architectures. We offer highly customized, one-stop solutions to help our customers grow their businesses and are committed to strengthening our position as one of the largest gateways to digital assets in Asia.

About Exos Financial LLC

Founded in 2018, Exos Financial is a B2B institutional finance platform designed to modernize the delivery of investment banking and wealth management services. Exos operates U.S. regulated entities, offering technology-driven solutions in investment banking, asset management, and alternative investments.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK; OTCQB: BIDCF; GERMANY: KRL2) is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors. The Company owns a majority interest in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit, and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading and fund distribution solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Metalpha's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

