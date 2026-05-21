Malaysia's largest machine tools, metalworking, and automation exhibition drives smart, sustainable manufacturing amid rising costs and supply chain shifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th edition of METALTECH & AUTOMEX opened today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), bringing together over 1,500 brands and an expected 20,000 trade visitors from 53 nations at a defining moment for global manufacturing.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX Marks 30-Year Milestone As Manufacturing Enters A New Era

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia and co-located with the Advanced Machinery & Engineering Summit (AMES) 2026, the milestone exhibition was officiated by YB Tuan Sim Tze Tzin, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). Also present were YBhg. Datuk Hanafi Sakri, Deputy Secretary General (Industry) MITI, Mac Ngan Boon, President of The Machinery & Engineering Industries Federation (MEIF), and Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

Held under the theme "Powering Industrial Excellence, Redefining Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing," this year's edition comes at a time when manufacturers across the region are facing rising input costs, energy price volatility, supply chain disruptions, and accelerating technological change - challenges increasingly viewed as structural rather than cyclical.

Malaysia's manufacturing sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite a more volatile global environment. In 2025, the sector contributed 22.5% to national GDP, attracted over RM131 billion in investments, and employed nearly 2.5 million Malaysians.

In his opening address, Sim said Malaysia's manufacturing strength must not lead to complacency, noting that long-term competitiveness depends on the industry's ability to continuously adapt and modernise.

"These numbers are not just statistics. They are proof of how vital this sector is to our nation's prosperity," he said.

Drawing a parallel to the fall of once-dominant mobile phone giant Nokia, Sim warned that industrial leadership today does not guarantee future relevance.

"The 'Nokia Lesson' is simple: success is a terrible teacher. Complacency is dangerous. Just because we are strong today does not mean we will stay strong tomorrow," he said.

"Adopting automation and robotics is not just about being high-tech. It is about making sure we remain competitive in an increasingly demanding global manufacturing environment."

Sim said the government remains committed to supporting manufacturers through the transition towards smarter and higher-value operations under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), which aims to establish at least 3,000 smart factories nationwide by 2030.

Manufacturers can access incentives and financing support through agencies, including MIDF and EXIM Bank, to accelerate automation, digital adoption, and industrial upgrading.

"Our goal is simple: no business gets left behind as we move toward a high-tech, high-wage economy," he said.

"Our responsibility is to ensure Malaysian manufacturers remain competitive, resilient, and ready to seize new opportunities."

Over the past three decades, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has evolved from a local trade exhibition into a leading regional marketplace for manufacturing technologies, industry collaboration, and cross-border partnerships. Participation from more than 20 territories, including Germany and South Korea, reinforces the exhibition's role as a gateway for technology exchange and industrial growth across Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mac said platforms such as METALTECH, AUTOMEX and AMES are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers navigate industrial transformation and rising competitive pressures.

"They create opportunities not only to showcase technologies and products, but also to strengthen industrial capability, exchange practical knowledge, build partnerships and prepare Malaysian companies for the future," he said.

He added that long-term capability development remains critical for Malaysia's next phase of manufacturing growth. "Industrial capability is not built overnight. It requires long-term investment in technology, talent, processes, standards and industry development."

Leeuwenburgh said the exhibition's role has expanded significantly as companies increasingly seek practical solutions, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven growth opportunities.

"What started as a trade exhibition has evolved into something much more important today: a regional platform that connects industries, supports innovation, and delivers real business outcomes."

He added that collaboration remains central to industry progress, "Bringing together the right technologies, partners and opportunities is critical, because no single company or market can navigate this environment alone."

This year's exhibition showcases solutions across automation, robotics, advanced machinery, and digital manufacturing, reflecting the industry's continued shift towards smarter, more efficient, and increasingly sustainable operations.

Strong industry support is also reflected in the participation of Gold Sponsor, Monitor ERP, and AM Machinery, sponsor of the event's non-woven bags, underscoring continued confidence in the exhibition and Malaysia's industrial growth outlook.

Closing his address, Sim underscored the urgency of embracing automation as a business imperative, not merely a technological upgrade.

"Automation is no longer just an option, it is a matter of survival," he said.

He added that Malaysia's established Automated Test Equipment (ATE) ecosystem provides manufacturers with accessible and competitive local expertise.

"Choosing our local ATE experts makes your transition to smart manufacturing cheaper, easier, and faster."

With continued investment, policy support, and industrial expansion, Malaysia is strengthening its position as a competitive and future-ready manufacturing destination in Southeast Asia. As it enters its fourth decade, METALTECH & AUTOMEX continues to serve as a key catalyst for industrial innovation, business collaboration, and manufacturing transformation across the region.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2026 is taking place from 20 – 23 May 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders are invited to be part of this milestone edition and explore the opportunities shaping the next phase of industrial development.

For more information and full event details, visit www.metaltech.com.my

Notes to Editors

About METALTECH & AUTOMEX

METALTECH & AUTOMEX is Malaysia's leading exhibition for machine tools, metalworking and automation technology. Now in its 30th edition, the event spans 33 specialised profiles and represents a broad spectrum of manufacturing industries, including electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace and precision engineering.

Held annually in Kuala Lumpur and co-located with AUTOMEX, it brings together manufacturers, solution providers and industry professionals to explore advancements in production, automation and digital manufacturing.

Recognised as a key regional business platform, METALTECH & AUTOMEX enables suppliers to showcase innovations, connect with local and regional buyers, and generate business opportunities. The exhibition features over 1,500 brands and attracts more than 20,000 trade visitors, highlighting its role in advancing industrial capabilities and supporting the transition towards higher-value manufacturing in Southeast Asia.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 450 international B2B events and brands across markets, including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE METALTECH & AUTOMEX