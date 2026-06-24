Metanoia and SERA Accelerate Open RAN Innovation with Mass-Production Silicon and Open Platform Ecosystem

HSINCHU, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metanoia Communications today announced key Open RAN milestones at Computex 2026, strengthening its position as a silicon and software enabler for next-generation wireless infrastructure.

Metanoia's Cobra MT2824 SoC — an integrated CPU/DSP solution designed for 5G Open RAN base stations — has entered mass production, providing customers with production-ready silicon for large-scale deployments.

To accelerate 5G and AIoT commercialization, Metanoia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sera Network to integrate the MT2824 SoC into Open RAN Radio Units (O-RUs) for white-box base station solutions. In parallel, Metanoia's O-RU design has been incorporated into the O-RAN Alliance WG7 reference design, further validating its open architecture approach.

"Mass production of the Cobra SoC and adoption into the O-RAN WG7 reference design demonstrate our hardware readiness and ecosystem commitment," said Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia. "With the launch of our open MOSART software platform, developers and partners can accelerate the deployment and evolution of Open RAN radio solutions worldwide."

Demonstrating multi-vendor interoperability, Metanoia and Sera Network successfully completed the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2026, advancing massive MIMO integration and Open RAN ecosystem collaboration. Metanoia also showcased an AI-RAN integration solution developed through its growing technology partner ecosystem.

"Integrating Metanoia's Cobra silicon into our O-RU platform enables us to deliver highly optimized and scalable white-box infrastructure," said Jerry Chien, CEO of Sera Network. "Our PlugFest success demonstrates the commercial readiness and interoperability of this architecture."

Further expanding its open ecosystem strategy, Metanoia officially launched MOSART (Metanoia Open-source Software Architecture for Radio Technology), a Linux-based open SDR software framework designed to simplify O-RAN development and deployment.

Together, Metanoia's MT2824 silicon platform, MOSART software architecture, and SERA's Open RAN solutions provide a complete reference blueprint that lowers development barriers and accelerates the adoption of open, flexible, and AI-ready wireless infrastructure.

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications specializes in Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and integrated 5G chipsets for Open RAN. Its silicon and software accelerate product development while ensuring compliance with 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

Contact

[email protected]

About Sera Network

Sera Network is a Taiwan-based company specializes in networking hardware and communication solutions. Their portfolio features Ethernet switches ranging from SMB to AI/data center and enterprise/cloud campus, wireless connectivity focused on Open-RAN O-RU, and industrial IoT System-on-Module (SoM) offerings.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Metanoia Communications