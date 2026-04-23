MetaOptics achieves a progressive milestone in securing design/evaluation orders for its metalenses and modules from world-class customers

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announced that it has achieved a progressive milestone in securing design/evaluation orders of its metalenses and modules from world-class customers.

As announced in the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, the Company noted that customers are moving beyond initial interest in metalens technology into active evaluation, development, and engagement. The keen and ongoing engagement by the Group with identified customers, including technical discussions and non-binding memorandums of understanding, have led the Group to achieve the following progressive milestones with world-class customers across the consumer electronics, semiconductor design and manufacturing, and engineering and technology sectors:

Following a rigorous testing and evaluation process, the Group has recently been qualified as a direct supplier to a major consumer electronics company based in South Korea. The Group is pleased to update that it had recently completed the metalens design optimisation phase, and the customer is actively reviewing the system parameters and specifications. The Group's engineers are in close cooperation with the customer for the next steps, which include the Group's participation in the product launch cycle.

The Group has recently submitted a prototyping and production proposal to a leading European engineering and technology company, to support metalens-powered next generation particle sensing solutions. The Group's customised metalens for the aforementioned solutions, have a diameter of less than 1mm, and is intended to be manufactured using the Group's 12-inch DUV immersion photolithography process, leveraging semiconductor fabrication capabilities.

Following technical discussions with a European semiconductor foundry and manufacturing company, the Group has presented design features and capabilities of its automatic metalens tester, particularly its sorting and characterisation functionalities, in view of a potential deployment of the Group's automatic metalens tester at the customer's foundry. The Group is highly excited for this opportunity to assist with the establishment of end-to-end metalens manufacturing capabilities in Europe, and to support the region's advanced semiconductor ecosystems through its vertically integrated Metalens Equipment business segment, which focuses on the development and commercialisation of advanced production systems, including the direct laser writer, automatic metalens tester, and automatic metalens module assembler.

Our Group has recently sold a sample of our monochrome wide angle IoT infrared metalens camera development kit to a major vehicle intelligence sensing company based in South Korea. The Group is working closely with the customer to further facilitate the ongoing evaluation process.

As announced in March 2026, the Group's Taiwanese microfab platform is making good progress in customer prospecting. Following the successful deployment of the direct laser writer and automatic metalens tester, an established co-packaged optics supplier to a major foundry has approached the platform for metalens samples. The Group is working closely with its Taiwanese microfab partner to support the supply of such metalenses samples. In parallel, the Group is also exploring the deployment and setup of its direct laser writer and automatic metalens tester to a separate microfab platform in an established hub in Asia, by end-2026, to further support the region's semiconductor supply chain and to meet growing customer demand.

"Following the strong support received from shareholders at our recently held annual general meeting and extraordinary meeting held on 10 April 2026, in relation to inter alia, the proposed Nasdaq dual listing, and the sustained traction from customers, we are ready and committed to execute our growth plans, further accelerate commercialisation of our metalenses, expand our international networks, and strengthen our foothold in high-growth sectors" said Mr Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong Kim

Executive Chairman

22 April 2026

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD