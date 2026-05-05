MetaOptics - Update on Proposed Nasdaq Dual Listing

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 4 May 2026 under the Securities Act of 1933 of the United States, as amended, relating to a proposed offering of ADSs in connection with the proposed Nasdaq dual listing. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Roth Capital Partners and The Benchmark Company, LLC, are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, or by email at [email protected]; or The Benchmark Company, LLC at 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, or by email at [email protected].

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong Kim

Executive Chairman

5 May 2026

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a semiconductor optics company pioneering glass based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing, headquartered in Singapore. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD