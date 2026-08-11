MetaOptics Ltd achieves 79% of FY2025 full-year revenue in 1H 2026, on track to fulfil purchase orders of key metalens production equipment in 2H 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 ("1H 2026").

The Group delivered revenue of S$0.6 million in 1H 2026, an increase of 476% year-on-year, and representing approximately 79% of the Group's revenue for the entirety of the latest financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025") of approximately S$0.8 million, a reflection of the sustained and strong commercial traction it has built since delivering its inaugural full-year results as a listed company.

The Group's net loss for 1H 2026 was primarily attributable to (i) one-off, non-recurring professional fees of approximately S$1.7 million arising from IPO-related expenses primarily in connection with the Company's proposed Nasdaq dual listing, as well as (ii) non-cash expenses including depreciation, amortisation and finance expenses of approximately S$0.5 million. Excluding these non-cash and one-off items, the Group's underlying net loss for 1H 2026 would have been significantly lower, at approximately S$1.8 million.

The Group continues to execute on its multi-pronged growth strategy, anchored across its 4 core business segments:

(i) Metalens Equipment

(ii) Metalens Design and Foundry

(iii) Metalens IoT Products and Smart Devices

(iv) AI Algorithm

The Group's growth momentum is supported by an order backlog of key metalens production equipment, which is scheduled to be delivered to customers over the next 6 to 12 months. Planned deliveries in the six months ending 31 December 2026 ("2H 2026") are on track, allowing the Group revenue visibility into the financial year ending 31 December 2027. In addition to the broadening customer pipeline in connection with discussions with multinational customers at various stages of sampling, qualification and evaluation, and commercial negotiation, the Group has also advanced partnerships covering critical equipment subsystems, wafer-level optics fabrication and the set up of metalens mass production capacity on its 4-inch and 12-inch direct laser writer ("DLW") platforms, with the aim of shortening lead times, improving yields and supporting mass production volume as design wins are secured.

Building Business Momentum across the Group's Key Growth Vectors

Commercial engagement across the Group's pipeline continues to build, with a growing number of non-disclosure agreements signed and increasing requests for information and quotations received from major global technology companies across the Group's three key growth vectors:

(1) Co-packaged optics ("CPO"): The Group's 0.1mm diameter metalens designs for CPO applications are highly sought after from a mass-production standpoint, with global industry leaders in the CPO space engaging the Group on similar designs. Industry research house Yole Group has observed that the winners in the metalens market will be those that possess mass-production processes (see: https://www.yolegroup.com/player-interviews/beyond-the-camera-bump-an-interview-with-metaoptics/). The Group is well positioned in this regard, with proprietary processes built on its scalable 12-inch DUV lithography platform that enable it to fabricate such metalenses in scalable volume.

(2) Colour imaging metalenses: The Group has completed the design of a 12-megapixel colour imaging titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") metalens, which enable higher optical efficiency, reduce scattering losses, and improve phase control within ultra-thin metalens structures, critical for space-constrained consumer devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices, for a major global technology company, with a prototype currently in progress. In parallel, the Group's latest 5-megapixel colour module is producing exceptionally clear colour images, demonstrating the Group's capability as a leading-edge colour metalens developer.

(3) Key production equipment: The Group's 12-inch metalens automatic testers are in strong demand from several leading global semiconductor and consumer technology companies. The Group was the first to develop and produce a metalens tester, underscoring its equipment leadership in the metalens ecosystem. The Group has also received requests for its DLW platforms from major technology companies, universities and research institutions.

Well-capitalised to Execute on its Growth Pipeline

The Group remains well-capitalised, with a healthy balance sheet, and cash and cash equivalents of approximately S$5.5 million as at 30 June 2026, providing the Group with the resources to fulfil its equipment purchase orders, scale its metalens fabrication processes towards mass volume production and support the growing pipeline of customer engagements described above.

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the Company's growth strategies, its future business development, results of operations and financial condition, its research and development efforts, its ability to attract and retain customers, and its ability to establish and maintain relationships with suppliers and business partners; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For sales enquiries, please contact [email protected]

Singapore (Headquarters)

MetaOptics Technologies Pte Ltd, 81 Ayer Rajah Crescent, #01-45, Singapore 139967

United States

MetaOptics Inc. (USA), 1 Ferry Building, Suite 201, San Francisco, CA 94111

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD