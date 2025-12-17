MetaOptics Provides Year-End Business Review and Update

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") As we approach the Christmas festive season and the close of 2025, MetaOptics would like to express its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who have supported the Company's journey and growth.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the professional teams involved in our listing on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, to our shareholders who have supported the Company since its inception, and to our investors who continue to believe in our long-term vision. In particular, we are grateful to the investors who are subscribing for our new shares for an aggregate of S$4.85 million under our recent Placement exercise announced on 1 December 2025, strengthening our resources for the fulfilment of anticipated upcoming customer purchase orders and providing funding for the Group's general working capital requirements.

Strategic Growth and Collaboration

MetaOptics continues to make progress on continued collaboration with institutional investors, strategic partners, and the broader innovation ecosystem, focusing on deep technology, semiconductor innovation, and global market expansion. These partnerships are key to accelerating technology commercialisation, talent development, and sustainable growth across Singapore, the U.S., and international markets.

MetaOptics recently signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a major camera module manufacturer to produce metalens camera and optical modules, including thin metalens modules for notebook front-facing cameras and laser-based consumer electronics products. MetaOptics also entered into a design agreement with a world-class customer to develop a precision projector metalens, miniaturising their existing optical lens technology.

U.S. Expansion and Technology Development

During 2025, MetaOptics strategically expanded to the U.S. through the incorporation of its U.S. subsidiary in October 2025 and the rental of office space through the NUS Block 71 co-working space in San Mateo, strategically located in the heart of Silicon Valley which allowed close engagement with leading semiconductor and smart device companies, and active prospecting of global technology leaders.

MetaOptics has received positive market interest for its direct laser writer technologies and identified a technology gap in the 200nm–600nm range where MetaOptics' solutions are well positioned to deliver differentiated value. Collaborations with two leading U.S. universities on advanced computational/tunable metalens projects are underway, targeting potential product launches potentially from 2027, alongside recruitment of emerging talent.

MetaOptics had earlier announced its intention to seek a dual listing of the Company's shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market in the United States (the "Proposed NASDAQ Listing") and will provide updates and release announcements relating to the Proposed NASDAQ Listing (including any material developments and progress made) as may be appropriate from time to time.

Product Launches and Market Outlook

MetaOptics' latest device prototypes and Generation-2 products are nearing completion for CES 2026, including participation in Pepcom Premiere. As the Company closes 2025, sales of metalens equipment, metalenses, and modules have exceeded expectations and outperformed 2024, with strong bookings expected for 2026 driven by Generation-1 products. Generation-2 products, including rectangular metalenses, metalens module assembly tools, and 5G smart device solutions, are expected to further strengthen our competitive position.

MetaOptics wishes all shareholders, partners, customers, and friends a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and looks forward to continued progress and growth in 2026.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong Kim

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

17 December 2025

For media and investors relations enquiries, please contact:

MetaOptics Technologies Pte Ltd.

81 Ayer Rajah Crescent 01-45

Singapore 139967 [email protected]

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD