Metis Global Group Honoured at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards, Defining A New Standard for "Asset Resilience" in Turbulent Times

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With its exceptional adaptability amid complex geopolitical conditions and a robust trust framework, Metis Global Group ("Metis" or the "Group") has once again been recognised with the "Trustee Service Excellence Award" at the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition Financial Institution Awards, marking the Group's seventh time receiving this distinction. This recognition reflects the Group's sustained standing within the Asia-Pacific trust industry and coincides with the 10th anniversary of its subsidiary, Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited ("Metis CI"). Together, these milestones highlight the Group's long-term resilience and commitment to safeguarding client assets amid a period of global economic transformation in 2026.

Deepening Cross-Jurisdictional Footprint to Construct a Global Asset Firewall

Entering 2026, international tax transparency and cross-border compliance requirements have reached new heights. Client demands have evolved from simple asset custody to systematic "legal defence". Through strategic positioning in key jurisdictions such as Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and the Cook Islands, Metis establishes multi-layered asset protection mechanisms for its clients.

Among these operations, Metis CI, celebrating its 10th anniversary as a licensed trust company strictly regulated by the Cook Islands Financial Supervision Commission (FSC), has successfully translated the jurisdiction's world-renowned trust protection laws into peace of mind for clients over the past decade. The Group's professional team seamlessly integrates rigorous international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards with cross-border compliance procedures. This enables swift responses to regulatory shifts and supervisory requirements across jurisdictions, ensuring that trust structures maintain exceptional legal protection and stability for cross-generational succession, serving as the most reliable financial safe haven in a volatile landscape.

Leadership Vision: Trusts as Vehicles for Safeguarding Spirit and Ambition

Dr German Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis, stated: "Winning this award for the seventh time symbolises our success in weathering market cycles. As we look at the market today, a trust is no longer merely a tool for wealth distribution; it is a firewall protecting family legacy and future vision. In response to shifting market demands, our business development team has collaborated closely with our local team in Singapore to provide Greater China clients with innovative asset allocation solutions through new combinations. We pursue not only depth of professionalism but also resilience in service, ensuring that no matter how the external environment changes, our clients' entrustment remains as solid as a rock."

Practising Sustainable Operations: Embedding ESG into the Corporate DNA

While pursuing professional excellence, Metis views sustainability (ESG) as a core corporate driver. Moving away from traditional charity, the Group adopts a deeply engaged approach:

Talent Cultivation: As a key partner of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK in Asia, the Group continuously introduces international standards to supply the industry with highly ethical professionals.

As a key partner of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK in Asia, the Group continuously introduces international standards to supply the industry with highly ethical professionals. Educational Equity: Long committed to addressing the unequal distribution of resources, the Group supports rural educational facilities and underprivileged students, leveraging the power of knowledge transfer to drive social mobility.

Long committed to addressing the unequal distribution of resources, the Group supports rural educational facilities and underprivileged students, leveraging the power of knowledge transfer to drive social mobility. Cultural Empowerment: The Group supports diverse artistic creation and cultural preservation, fostering a balanced development between material wealth and spiritual civilisation within society.

Pioneering Asia-Pacific, Defining A New Benchmarks for Trust Services

Earning the Group's seventh international recognition is an honour, whilst a decade of cross-border cultivation has laid a solid Asia-Pacific foundation for the Group. Standing at this new crossroads of global finance, Metis will continue to leverage its synergies and resource advantages. The Group aims to lead the trust industry in achieving a perfect equilibrium between financial technology innovation and rigorous legal frameworks, responding to the trust of global clients with elevated professional standards to achieve cross-generational asset succession.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is a financial group that strives to provide unconventional trust and wealth management solutions to clients in Asia. As members of a well-established group, Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Metis Global Limited, and Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited offer trust solutions from jurisdictions that have well-developed trust protections which provide clients with comprehensive asset protection.

SOURCE Metis Global Group