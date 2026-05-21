Metis Marks 10th Anniversary in the Cook Islands with Exclusive Local Media Feature

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited ("Metis CI"), a subsidiary of the globally renowned financial trust institution Metis Global Group ("Metis"), recently celebrated a major milestone, marking its 10th anniversary of operations. To commemorate this special occasion, Dr Cheung, Founder and Chairman of the Group, led a delegation of seven senior executives to Rarotonga to attend a grand 10th-anniversary celebration gala. This trip not only strengthened team cohesion but also drew positive attention from Cook Islands News, the nation's leading mainstream media outlet, which highlighted Metis' long-term local commitment through an in-depth exclusive feature interview with Dr Cheung and the executive leadership team.

(Left) Photo with the journalist from Cook Islands News; (Right) Photo with the Cook Islands Financial Services Development Authority (FSDA)

In the exclusive feature by Cook Islands News, the deep bond between Metis CI and the local community was warmly documented. Looking back at its founding in 2015—a pivotal moment triggered by the exit of HSBC Trustee from the jurisdiction—Dr Cheung, driven by his profound appreciation for local talent, stepped in to employ several outstanding local trust professionals who were facing immediate unemployment. Speaking emotionally during the interview, local employee Toa shared that she had just given birth to her son and was carrying a heavy mortgage at the time. The timely arrival of Metis CI not only secured the livelihoods of multiple core families but also enabled them to build stable, rewarding ten-year careers. Over the past decade, this professional local team, comprised of former HSBC specialists, has worked tirelessly behind the scenes managing legal registrations and accounting for international clients, becoming an indispensable backbone of Metis Global Group's growth.

Dr Cheung pointed out during the interview that while Metis' sales teams are located in bustling Asian financial hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore, international clients explicitly request the Cook Islands for their trust structures. Currently, Metis CI contributes up to one-third (33%) of the Group's total global business volume. He emphasised that the Cook Islands possesses a unique and robust international asset protection legal framework, offering a secure geographical barrier far removed from regional geopolitical tensions in Asia. This unique positioning has allowed Metis to pioneer an exclusive, competition-free market segment in Asia for over a decade, enabling the middle class to access premier trust protection solutions through affordable savings plans. CMO Liu, added in the interview that The International Trusts Act 1984 is highly advantageous for client asset protection, and that the vibrant, warm, and passionate nature of the local people makes it an absolute honour for Metis to thrive alongside this land.

To continually strengthen its local political and economic connections, Tony Fe'ao, CEO of the Cook Islands Financial Services Development Authority (FSDA), extended a special invitation to the Metis team to visit the FSDA office during this trip for an in-depth interview and executive exchange with Dr Cheung. During the meeting, both parties fondly recalled their close partnership in 2017, when Metis joined forces with the FSDA for a roadshow across four first-tier cities in China to promote Cook Islands trusts. Concurrently, the executive team also held high-level meetings with government officials from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to conduct constructive discussions on the latest international regulatory trends, underscoring Metis' steadfast commitment to the highest standards of compliant governance as a licensed trustee company.

The feature story by Cook Islands News serves as a comprehensive validation of Metis' decade of dedicated local roots. Reflecting on this at the gala dinner, Dr Cheung emphasised: "This 10th anniversary is not the ultimate achievement, but rather the starting point of an even longer operational journey." Moving forward, Metis will continue to transform the solid foundation built over the past ten years into an enduring legacy of sustainable development on the island for decades to come.

For reference, the link to the Cook Islands News feature interview is as follows:

https://www.cookislandsnews.com/internal/national/local/economy/business/metis-global-cook-islands-celebrates-10-years-of-financial-leadership-and-local-resilience/

SOURCE Metis Global Group