A Decade of Excellence for Metis CI

Deepening Roots in the Cook Islands, Scripting a New Chapter in Asset Protection

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited ("Metis CI"), a global leader in asset protection and trust services, hosted a gala dinner on 12 May (local time) in Rarotonga to celebrate its 10th anniversary. This milestone marks a decade of profound expertise in asset protection and wealth succession, while highlighting the firm's enduring partnership with the Cook Islands government and its strategic collaborators.

Dr Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group (front row, center), poses with company representatives and distinguished guests at the Metis CI 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner. The group photo, featuring government officials, banking partners, and legal advisers, commemorates the company’s ten-year milestone.

The evening was attended by a distinguished gathering of guests, including officials from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and the Financial Services Development Authority (FSDA), local government representatives, legal advisors, banking partners, and strategic partners from around the globe. Against a backdrop of warmth and prestige, attendees reflected on Metis CI's journey in helping clients navigate a volatile global economy through robust asset allocation and wealth succession frameworks.

Rooted in Integrity, Built on Professionalism

In his opening remarks, Dr Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group, expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of the Cook Islands government:

"Ten years ago, we chose to take root in the Cook Islands not only for its world-class asset protection legal system but also for its highly professional, efficient, and innovation-friendly regulatory environment. Over the past decade, Metis CI has been honoured to work closely with the FSC and the FSDA. We remain committed to the highest compliance standards and actively support the government's policies regarding transparency and international anti-money laundering regulations."

Dr Cheung further emphasized the group's vision: "Through Metis CI, Metis Global Group has fostered a strong connection with this region. While we are deeply rooted in the local community, our business spans the globe; thus, we are committed to serving as an international ambassador for the Cook Islands' trust system and its premier asset protection advantages. Moving forward, we will continue to align with government policies to transform the nation's legal strengths into a secure guarantee for our clients, ensuring that every legacy entrusted to us is realised within a stable political and economic environment under rigorous supervision."

A Premier Jurisdiction for Global Asset Protection

The Cook Islands pioneered one of the most comprehensive offshore trust asset protection legislations, establishing itself as one of the premier jurisdictions in this field for a long time. Its legal framework is internationally renowned for asset segregation and trust protection, offering comprehensive wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

As a licensed trust company incorporated in the Cook Islands, Metis CI operates under the Trust Companies Act 2014 and is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Commission. Entering its second decade, Metis CI will continue to utilise the Cook Islands as its strategic core. The firm is dedicated to enhancing service quality, deepening international cooperation, and collaborating with regulators and industry peers to promote a more professional, transparent, and resilient future for offshore trust services.

SOURCE Metis Global Group