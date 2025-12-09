Metis Helps Renovate Three Schools in Xinhua County, Hunan, China, Extending Love to Children's Starting Line

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2025, Metis Global Group (Metis) 's three educational charity construction projects in Xinhua County, Hunan, were officially completed, covering the renovation of school buildings and equipment at Ronghua Township Central Primary School, Luguan Town Qingshan Middle School, and Shichongkou Town Dongfeng Primary School. This series of charitable initiatives focused on the core needs of grassroots education, substantially improving the learning and living conditions for students and teachers in rural areas. By optimising school facilities and upgrading teaching equipment, the group aims to create a more stable and hopeful starting point for the children's growth.

Group photo from the completion ceremony of the Metis Global Group charity project, marking the milestone of the new school buildings and essential equipment being brought into use.

At Ronghua Township Central Primary School, the multimedia function classroom donated by Metis was officially put into use, along with the completion of the teaching building renovation, effectively improving the quality of the teaching space and allowing students to study in a safer and more comfortable environment. At Luguan Town Qingshan Middle School, the group-sponsored renovation of the teachers' apartment was successfully completed, significantly enhancing the living conditions for educators, enabling them to devote themselves to teaching with peace of mind. And at Shichongkou Town Dongfeng Primary School, Metis sponsored the construction of a new teaching building and essential equipment, ensuring the school could open as scheduled and offering students a refreshed, well-lit environment for learning.

Dr German Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis, also shared his own experiences of growth and schooling during several completion ceremonies. He encouraged the teachers and students to hold onto their beliefs, face challenges with courage, and cultivate resilience. He urged the children to be grateful to their parents, teachers, and society, and to establish themselves with a spirit of honesty, trustworthiness, and optimistic initiative. At the same time, he emphasised that only through diligent study and aspirations for success can they contribute back to society in the future and become a force for positive change.

This charitable construction project received high recognition from government and relevant departmental leaders, being viewed as a significant catalyst for local educational development and fully embodying the enterprise's steadfast commitment to grassroots education. Metis adheres to the vision of being "A Trusted Partner In Creating Financial Legacies" and takes "Partner for Trust, Wisdom and Integrity" as its core spirit. It aims to deliver integrity through wisdom and respond to society's trust through action. In the future, the group will continue to promote relevant projects to enhance teaching quality, believing that the power of education can bring life-changing opportunities to children.

Metis will continue to prioritise public welfare, consolidate more resources of compassion, and support rural education in its steady progress, allowing the light of knowledge to shine upon the growth path of more children.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is a financial group that strives to provide unconventional trust and wealth management solutions to clients in Asia. As members of a well-established group, Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Metis Global Limited, and Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited offer trust solutions from jurisdictions that have well-developed trust protections which provide clients with comprehensive asset protection.

