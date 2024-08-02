Metis Renews Partnership with Chartered Insurance Institute for Continued Impact

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis Global Group is pleased to announce the extension of its collaboration with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). This renewed partnership aims to create more professional training opportunities, empowering industry practitioners to enhance their skills and prepare for future success.

Dr German Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group, takes a photo with Kenny Siu, Regional Director, Hong Kong & Asia Pacific of Chartered Insurance Institute, after giving an opening remark to kick off the Certified Insurance Professionals Induction Course.

Debuting this year, with Metis' support and sponsorship, is the CII and HKU SPACE's Qualitative Framework Level 4 Certified Insurance Professionals Induction Course. This comprehensive course covers key topics in insurance, financial planning, and related investment products, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong insurance market, customer service, regulations, and real-world case studies. Completing this credit-bearing programme not only enhances participants' resumes but also strengthens their career prospects and may open new opportunities. Those who meet the assessment and attendance requirements will receive a Certificate for the Module from HKU SPACE, and they may also apply for tuition fee reimbursement from the Continuing Education Fund (CEF).

In addition, the highly acclaimed LEAD (Learning, Enhance, and Development) programme will return this year in three cohorts, held in July, August, and September. This year's curriculum has been enhanced to include essential knowledge in family office, trust, and succession planning, beyond the core insurance topics. This expanded curriculum aligns with the growing emphasis on wealth management services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, equipping participants with the skills to stay ahead in the industry. As usual, participants who complete the 12-hour programme will be awarded Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and attendance certificates at the October graduation ceremony.

Furthermore, Metis and CII plan to co-organise a 3-hour webinar in Q4 of this year. The specific topic will be finalised closer to the date to ensure it addresses the latest industry trends and provides valuable insights for financial and wealth management professionals.

Since becoming CII's first International Professional Partner Firm in Asia in 2022, Metis and CII have worked together to create a mutually beneficial synergy. We look forward to continuing our efforts to support industry talent and maintain a vibrant and thriving financial landscape.

SOURCE Metis Global Group