VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world leader in zero‑fee digital asset trading, has today announced a strategic partnership with Sumsub, a global verification and fraud prevention leader, to tackle one of the crypto industry's most urgent threats: AI-driven cybercrime.

MEXC and Sumsub Partner to Strengthen Global Compliance and Combat Emerging Identity Fraud Risks

With artificial intelligence making deepfake technology cheaper and more accessible than ever, identity fraud is no longer just a standard compliance headache — it is a critical financial risk. This partnership tackles the problem head on. By integrating Sumsub's AI-powered verification tools, MEXC is preventing deepfake impersonation and remote onboarding fraud, no matter how fast our global user base scales.

The Escalating Threat Landscape

The reality of modern financial crime is that static KYC measures are no longer enough. Prominent financial media and global watchdogs have repeatedly highlighted how illicit actors are actively using generative AI to bypass traditional security checkpoints. Sumsub's latest Identity Fraud Report also found that multi-step, resource-intensive fraud attacks powered by AI increased 180% year-on-year globally in 2025, underscoring the speed at which threats are scaling. This is a systemic threat to the digital economy. For platforms committed to top-tier security, upgrading to dynamic, biometric-led defences is not just a technological upgrade. It is an absolute necessity to protect users and maintain market integrity.

Advancing Continuous Identity Assurance

To stay ahead of these sophisticated attacks, MEXC is fully integrating Sumsub's comprehensive verification suite for KYC. This includes ID verification, biometric liveness checks, address verification, database validation, and tools to conduct source of funds checks across user profiles. With these capabilities, MEXC is moving beyond simple, one-off onboarding checks to ongoing identity verification across the user lifecycle. This upgraded infrastructure features advanced document analysis and intelligent, risk-based workflows that adapt to specific user behaviour. The result is a robust, dynamic layer of protection that safeguards our community throughout their entire trading journey.

Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, said: "As fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated, strengthening how platforms verify users is no longer optional — it is fundamental to maintaining trust. Our collaboration with Sumsub reflects MEXC's commitment to enhancing identity assurance across the user lifecycle, ensuring that verification processes remain both secure and accessible. We see identity verification not as a single checkpoint, but as an ongoing process. By embedding stronger verification and monitoring capabilities into our infrastructure, we aim to better protect users while aligning with the evolving expectations of global compliance standards."

"Crypto is moving into a regulated maturity phase, where platforms must balance stricter compliance demands, evolving fraud risks, and frictionless onboarding at scale," said Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer at Sumsub. "In this environment, verification can no longer function as a one-time checkpoint—it must operate as a continuous, adaptive layer across the user lifecycle. By combining automation with robust controls and real-time risk signals, platforms like MEXC can stay ahead of emerging threats while maintaining the seamless experience users expect."

Strengthening Global Compliance and Trust

True scalability in the digital asset space means balancing security with a frictionless user experience. Sumsub's automated verification allows MEXC to achieve exactly that. By reducing manual reviews and improving our ability to instantly detect forged credentials and impersonators, we are building a scalable compliance infrastructure. This unified framework ensures strict alignment with AML and KYC standards, reinforcing a highly resilient and trustworthy environment for millions of users worldwide.

To learn how MEXC and Sumsub work together, explore the full success story here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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About Sumsub

Sumsub is the leading verification provider for the crypto industry, working with 8 out of 10 top global crypto exchanges. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Travel Rule, Reusable, and Web3 identity, Crypto Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, maximize pass rates, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business. Sumsub's Reusable Identity product suite (including Reusable KYC, Sumsub ID, and Web3 Attestations) provides fast and secure cross-platform access for crypto users, eliminating redundant KYC steps.

With over 4,000 clients across crypto, fintech, gaming, mobility, and edtech industries, Sumsub supports the largest Travel Rule directory of 2,100+ virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Having integrated GTR (owned by Binance), CODE, and Sygna, Sumsub combines a fully interoperable Travel Rule orchestration layer with the full set of SaaS features to automate Travel Rule message processing, data transfers, reporting, and transaction screening to improve compliance, security, and transparency.

SOURCE MEXC