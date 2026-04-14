VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has published its Q1 2026 Ecosystem & Growth Report. The first three months of the year saw heavy macro volatility, and traders responded by moving into hedging instruments and alternative assets. MEXC answered with a record quarter of expansion across TradFi Futures (volume up over 246%), new listings (399 tokens), and AI feature success (1.04 million cumulative users).

MEXC Reports 246% TradFi Volume Surge and 399 New Listings in Q1 2026

The new listings program delivered strong results across the quarter. The top 10 tokens by spot trading volume posted an average peak gain of 2,534%.

SOL-based projects dominated the upper end of the gains table, but the volume leaderboard told a different story. AI-related tokens claimed four of the top ten spots there, spanning computing infrastructure, trading tools, and agent protocols. RWA and exchange tokens also broke through in Q1, pointing to fresh demand narratives heading into Q2.

TradFi Futures was the quarter's breakout vertical. Listed instruments grew from 71 in January to 115 in March, trading volume surged over 246% across the same period, and monthly active traders increased roughly 59%.

The momentum showed up in market share, too. MEXC ranked 2nd in Gold at 27% and 3rd in both Silver and Crude Oil at 15% each, competing directly against the largest platforms in the space. Precious metals and energy contracts led the volume rankings, but four stock futures and one index future also cracked the top 10, a sign that the TradFi user base is branching into equities as well.

MEXC and Ondo Finance continued to build out their tokenized stock offering with 105 new trading pairs on the spot market. The new listings gave users access to precious metals, defense and aerospace, AI and semiconductors, banking, healthcare, consumer staples, and diversified instruments, including indices, ETFs, and bonds.

MEXC added a Prediction Market beta to its product lineup in March, with zero trading and settlement fees, and latency 30 times faster than comparable platforms.

MEXC's AI features averaged 138,274 daily active users during Q1. The MEXC-AI bot answered more than 5.1 million user queries, and the total number of AI users on the platform passed 1.04 million.

Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC, said, "In fast-moving markets, opportunity doesn't wait. Traders need immediate access to the right instruments, in one place, at the exact moment it emerges. Our expansion into TradFi, combined with rapid listings and AI-powered tools, enables seamless movement across crypto, commodities, and equities without ever leaving the platform."

The numbers carried over to the platform level. MEXC recorded net capital inflows of approximately $22.97 million in March, enough to rank among the top five exchanges on DeFiLlama.

Daily spot volume reached $1.999 billion, and open interest hit $7.564 billion, both consistent with the platform's steady climb in market activity throughout Q1. The average leverage ratio sat at 1.91x. For context, that figure suggests that users are sizing positions carefully despite the volatile macro environment.

MEXC took home the "Fastest Growing Exchange" award at the TokenInsight Awards 2025 after both futures and spot volumes jumped over 130% year-over-year. The platform's 0-fee model, active across more than 3,000 pairs, was a key driver. Over the course of the year, it saved 3.44 million users a total of 1.1 billion USDT in trading costs.

The exchange also kept up a full schedule of offline events during Q1, with VIP dinners at NBX 2026 in Poland, community meetups at Crypto Summit Moscow, and appearances across Asia and Latin America.

The MEXC Foundation also ran five CSR programs during the quarter, providing educational resources and direct community support in the Philippines, Australia, Korea, and Syria.

The full report, with detailed breakdowns of new token performance, TradFi rankings, AI adoption, and product milestones, is available here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC