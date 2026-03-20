MGI Tech and NUS Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Announce Collaboration on DCS Lab to Accelerate Multi-Omics Innovation in Pharmaceutical Sciences

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("MGI"), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, and the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Science ("NUS PPS") recently announced the collaboration on a multi-omics laboratory. As part of MGI's global DCS Lab initiative, this joint effort integrates MGI's cutting-edge genomic sequencing and multi-omics technologies into pharmaceutical education, research, and drug discovery.

The facility marks a significant milestone in MGI's mission to empower researchers with high-precision analytical tools to bridge the gap between fundamental biology to frontier life science investigations.

A Comprehensive Multi-Omics Ecosystem

Under this collaboration, MGI will support NUS PPS in establishing a high-performance multi-omics environment. The lab features an integrated instrument portfolio designed to provide deep insights across DNA genomics, cell omics, and spatial omics. This suite of technology offers a streamlined and efficient workflow, enabling NUS PPS researchers to execute complex assignments across various omics layers for applications in precision medicine, drug discovery, and pharmaceutical sciences. The lab is positioned to become a critical incubator for pharmaceutical innovation, ultimately benefiting the broader healthcare ecosystem through enhanced drug discovery capabilities.

Dr. Liu Xin, Vice President of MGI, stated: "We are honored to partner with NUS Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, a world-class department pushing the boundaries of pharmaceutical science. By providing cutting-edge technology platforms—from genomics to multi-omics—we are equipping tomorrow's pharmacists and researchers with the tools to drive discovery. We expect this multi-omics laboratory to become a catalyst for breakthrough science, demonstrating that the synergy between advanced technology and academic excellence is the key to unlocking the future of precision medicine."

Professor Giorgia Pastorin, Head of Department at NUS PPS, said: "We are proud to embark on this meaningful partnership that unites our shared commitment to scientific excellence and innovation. Together, we look forward to advancing discoveries that shape the future of healthcare and elevate the impact of translational research. We envision this collaboration as a catalyst for breakthroughs for real-world applications."

About the DCS Lab Initiative

Launched in 2023, MGI's DCS Lab Initiative represents the company's first global program targeting international laboratories with a focus on frontier science. The initiative is named after MGI's three core technologies: DNA genomics, cell omics, and spatial omics. To date, MGI has supported the establishment of more than 30 DCS labs worldwide, empowering scientists to push the boundaries of life science.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers, MGI empowers global users with scalable sequencing capabilities ranging from Gb to Tb levels. MGI also stands out as one of the only providers of a full-stack product portfolio that spans three core segments: SEQ ALL (short- and long-read sequencing), GLI (Generative Lab Intelligence), and Multi-Omics. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

For more information, please visit MGI Tech, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About NUS Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in the National University of Singapore's Faculty of Science is the only provider of pharmacy education in Singapore. Founded in 1905 as one of the pioneering Departments in NUS, its vision is to be a leader in shaping healthcare through innovative pharmaceutical education, research and practice.

For more info, please visit: http://pharmacy.nus.edu.sg/

SOURCE MGI Tech