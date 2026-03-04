MGI Tech Announces Acquisition of STOmics and CycloneSEQ to Deliver Integrated Long-Read, Short-Read and Spatial Omics Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in the life sciences, today announced the acquisition of STOmics and CycloneSEQ. It marks a significant milestone in MGI's "SEQALL+GLI+Omics" strategy, positioning the company as the world's only manufacturer of core life science tools spanning short-read sequencing, long-read nanopore sequencing, generative lab intelligence and spatial omics technologies.

By bringing spatial biology and nanopore sequencing technologies fully in house, MGI strengthens its product portfolio, enhances long-term competitiveness and advances its vision of becoming a one-stop solution provider for customers' long-read and short-read sequencing needs.

Advancing Spatial Multi-Omics with STOmics

Established in April 2024, STOmics' proprietary Stereo-seq technology represents a breakthrough in spatial multi-omics, featuring:

Large field of view

Nano-scale resolution

Unbiased whole-transcriptome capture

Integrated multi-omics solutions

The technology has been widely applied in developmental biology, organ atlas mapping, neuroscience, and digital pathology. To date, Stereo-seq has contributed to more than 60 publications in leading scientific journals, including Cell, Science, Nature, and Cell Research.

STOmics' solutions are highly compatible with MGI's patented DNBSEQ sequencing platform, for instance, Stereo-seq libraries are sequenced using MGI's flagship G400 and T7 platforms, ensuring high-quality data output.

Following the acquisition, MGI can now offer more accessible, comprehensive, and efficient spatial-temporal omics workflow solutions—empowering researchers with deeper, three-dimensional insights into biological processes.

Expanding Long-Read Capabilities with CycloneSEQ

CycloneSEQ, established in March 2024, has commercialized nanopore sequencing technology as two platforms: G100-ER* for lower throughput and G400-ER* for higher throughput. What is worth mentioning, G100-ER* has obtained CE marking under the European Union's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), reinforcing its compliance and readiness for regulated markets.

MGI's DNBSEQ technology, which delivers high throughput, high accuracy and cost-effectiveness, naturally complements CycloneSEQ's long-read nanopore sequencing capabilities. Through this integration, MGI will provide users with a comprehensive "long-read + short-read" sequencing toolkit.

Delivering a True "SEQALL+GLI+Omics" One-Stop

Both STOmics and CycloneSEQ have already maintained close collaboration with MGI, with MGI holding exclusive global distribution licenses for their reagents and products.

Upon completion of integration and combination of short-read, long-read and spatial omics under one provider, along with existing generative lab intelligence, MGI significantly enhances customer service capabilities, operational efficiency, and long-term partnership value through the "SEQALL+GLI+Omics" strategy.

*This information is for general reference only and does not imply that the relevant product or service will be available in any specific country or region.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology.

We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and has established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally.

MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. Learn more at: https://global-mgitech.com/, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

SOURCE MGI TECH