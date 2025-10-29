MGM China Reports 2025 Third-Quarter Results

Record Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Posted 20% Year-on-Year Growth

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months (the "Period") and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Group is pleased to see a record third-quarter riding on the recovery of Macau. For the three months ended September 30, Macau saw average daily visitor arrival up by 14% year-on-year to 113,614 surpassed 2019 pre-COVID levels by 5%.

Macau also saw growth of gross gaming revenue (GGR). Industry GGR per day rose 13% year-to-year to MOP680 million for the Period despite casino closure due to typhoons in September. Third quarter GGR recovered to 88% of 2019 levels, up from 83% in the second quarter.

MGM China continues to grow. Daily property visitation for the Period was up 17% year-on-year. Daily GGR and mass GGR (including slot) were up 20% and 17% respectively from last year.

Net revenue for the Period grew by 17% year-on-year to HK$8.5 billion. Reported adjusted EBITDA was HK$2.4 billion, rose by 20% from 2024. Both are record high for third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 27.9% from 27.4% a year ago, with a mass-focused business and continuous improvement in operational efficiency.

Third-quarter market share in Macau was 15.5%, up from 14.8% a year ago. MGM COTAI market share was 9.4% and MGM MACAU market share was 6.1%.

On a property basis, MGM COTAI recorded revenue of HK$5.1 billion for the Period, up by 22% in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was HK$1.5 billion, up by 23% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.5%, compared to 28.1% a year ago.

MGM MACAU recorded revenue of HK$3.4 billion for the Period, up by 12% in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was HK$914 million, up by 14% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.9%, compared to 26.4% a year ago.

The Group maintained a healthy financial position. As of September 30, 2025, the Group had a total liquidity of approximately HK$22.3 billion, comprised of cash, cash equivalents and undrawn revolver.

During the Period, Macau 2049, the residency show co-created by MGM and renowned filmmaker Zhang Yimou, was awarded the 2024 Weibo Cultural Tourism IP Award at the 2025 "Weibo Travel Night". The award affirms the recognition in cultural tourism communication, and our support in developing Macau as a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.

In September, The Group has participated in the "Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon", organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office at Portugal. We jointly showcased Macau's unique appeal as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, as well as to foster exchange and cooperation in tourism, culture and commerce between Macau and Portugal.

Back in Macau, MGM China has fully launched the Alpha Villas during the Period, while the Alpha Club also at MGM MACAU was fully opened in late September. Together with completion of other refurbishment projects, MGM MACAU provides an elevated experience especially for premium customers.

Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China said: "We are delighted to see MGM China to have a record third quarter. The Alpha products have been well received by especially high-end customers. We are devoted to understanding our customers and enhancing their stay at our properties.

"We are proud to join Macau's evolution into a diversified tourist destination, including the Macau2049 residency show at MGM COTAI and the Poly MGM Museum at MGM MACAU.

With more non-gaming and entertainment events taking place in Macau, we believe visitors will have many more reasons to visit and continue to drive growth in the Macau market, said Kenneth Feng.

