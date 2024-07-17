MGM Shenzhen Unveiled: A New Landmark in Coastal Luxury

Located in picturesque Xiaomeisha, Shenzhen's beloved seaside oasis, the establishment is part of an ambitious initiative by Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Development Group (SDG) to create a signature international coastal resort. The collaborative endeavor aims to build an innovative space that seamlessly blends unparalleled entertainment, an exploration of oceanic culture, and immersive retail experiences. The hotel promises to offer a captivating voyage of vitality, exploration, and indulgence for every guest.

Zhou Feng, President of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, commented on the development, saying, "Under SDG's guidance, Xiaomeisha is evolving into a top-tier destination for coastal leisure. We are proud to contribute significantly to this transformation, helping to shape Xiaomeisha into a lively nexus of entertainment, marine culture, and commerce, achieving our broad ambitions in this vibrant setting."

MGM Shenzhen, designed by renowned CCD Cheng Chung Design Hong Kong, elegantly incorporates the city's rich maritime heritage. Its design ingeniously utilizes S-curves, inspired by the ocean's vastness and dynamic movement of waves, bringing the ocean's rhythms to life. Each guest room offers a captivating view, providing stunning vistas of Xiaomeisha Bay and blending nature seamlessly with architecture. The hotel's fluid design complements the lobby's dynamic interplay of light and shadow, creating a narrative of seaside romance while epitomizing contemporary design elegance.

The hotel boasts 321 contemporary and stylish ocean-view accommodations, from the spacious 50-square-meter Deluxe Ocean View Rooms to the opulent 390-square-meter Presidential Suite. With 15 distinct room types, each thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the serene ambience of mountains and sea, the hotel ensures a sea-breeze-infused, dreamlike sleep experience.

The hotel's culinary offerings feature a variety of regional flavors. Its chic Lobby Lounge and rooftop star-gazing bar afford sweeping ocean views, raising the bar for romantic and sophisticated coastal getaways.

Entertainment is a core component of the MGM brand, and MGM Shenzhen continues the tradition by introducing the iconic M Show from Las Vegas. The visual feast showcases spectacular circus acts, interactive magic shows, lively clown performances, fire dances, and more, transporting guests on an unforgettable entertainment odyssey. The hotel also introduces the Leo Kids Club, offering comprehensive childcare services and a variety of fun, interactive activities for families.

For business gatherings and social events, MGM Shenzhen boasts the impressive 1,056-square-meter, 8.8-meter-high pillarless MGM Grand Ballroom, alongside the versatile venues Baikal Lake and Poseidon, all adorned with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. The spaces elegantly utilize natural light and breathtaking sea views, accommodating everything from chic fashion soirées to formal business meetings and intimate, personalized weddings.

Li Guangpeng, General Manager of MGM Shenzhen, said, "With the grand opening of MGM Shenzhen, we've intertwined the city's allure with the essence of the MGM brand, presenting guests with an unparalleled vacation experience. The hotel serves as a vibrant hub of art, play, cuisine, and wonder, delivering an extraordinary entertainment extravaganza that surpasses the expectations of those seeking a premium lifestyle filled with thrilling adventures."

Celebrating a landmark milestone for Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, the grand opening of MGM Shenzhen solidifies its strategic presence in China while highlighting the vitality and innovation that define the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. Embracing a unique brand philosophy, the hotel introduces a vibrant international flair to Shenzhen's landscape, further amplifying the city's diverse appeal and rich cultural heritage.

