MHTC WELCOMES ROYAL OMAN POLICE TO ENHANCE GOVERNMENT-TO-GOVERNMENT COOPERATION

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) concluded a four-day familiarisation visit by senior Royal Oman Police (ROP) officials from 21 to 24 October 2025. The delegation, led by Brigadier Dr Naseer Al-Manthery, Director General of Medical Services for Security Services, visited leading Malaysian hospitals and patient facilitation centres to evaluate clinical capabilities and care coordination systems.

MHTC Chief Executive Officer, Suriaghandi Suppiah (left), presenting a commemorative token to Brigadier Dr. Naseer Al-Manthery, Director General of Medical Services for Security Services, Royal Oman Police (right), witnessed by His Excellency Sheikh Alabbas Bin Ibrahim Alharthi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Malaysia (centre).

The visit builds on government-to-government engagement between MHTC and ROP that began in January 2025, when both organisations first discussed structured healthcare collaboration to address the medical needs of Omani security personnel and their families. This familiarisation programme represents the next phase of that partnership, providing ROP leadership with direct assessment of Malaysian healthcare infrastructure and international patient services.

The programme included familiarisation visits to KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital 2, Prince Court Medical Centre, PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre Tun Abdul Razak (Melaka), and Sunway Medical Centre. During these visits, ROP officers met with hospital leadership to discuss referral pathways, international patient services, and areas of collaboration in clinical training, fellowship opportunities, and doctor exchange programmes. These initiatives aim to strengthen professional development and medical expertise between Malaysia and Oman, fostering long-term partnerships in healthcare excellence. The visit concluded with a networking dinner hosted by His Excellency Sheikh Alabbas Bin Ibrahim Alharthi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Malaysia.

"Malaysia's healthcare system delivers clinical excellence with efficient patient facilitation and care coordination," said Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC. "This visit demonstrates our readiness to support Omani patients and strengthens our government-to-government cooperation. Since our initial engagement with ROP in January, we have worked to create practical pathways for Omani security personnel to access Malaysian healthcare services."

"This visit has given us direct insight into Malaysia's healthcare capabilities and patient coordination systems. The clinical expertise we observed at these hospitals, combined with the structured approach to international patient care, confirms Malaysia's capacity to support our medical needs. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and establishing clear referral pathways for our personnel and their families," said Brigadier Dr Naseer Al-Manthery, Director General of Medical Services for Security Services, Royal Oman Police.

The visit precedes Malaysia Healthcare Week in Oman, scheduled from 29 October to 5 November 2025, where MHTC will promote Malaysian healthcare services to Omani patients and stakeholders. MHTC remains committed to serving as a comprehensive one-stop centre for international patient referrals, coordinating seamless access to Malaysia's network of MHTC member hospitals and specialised medical services. This commitment forms a core pillar of the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 campaign, which will showcase Malaysia's integrated approach to international patient care and strengthen the nation's position as a premier global healthcare destination.

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.mhtc.org.my/.

