MHX Jakarta 18-21 July 2024 Wrapped Up with Record Turnout, High Leads Generation and Strategic Partnerships

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) achieved impressive results in numerous fronts in Jakarta! MHTC is the pioneer in organising healthcare expo in Indonesia and the inaugural event was in Semarang in 2012. MHTC has successfully organised two events in Indonesia in the first half of 2024, and the third event in July 2024 held in Jakarta concluded with resounding success with a remarkable attendance of 3,000 visitors resulting in generation of high level of leads and forging of strategic partnerships.

Panel discussion at MHX Jakarta, held at The Forum Atrium, Mall Kelapa Gading 3, from 18-21 July 2024, showcasing Malaysia's medical tourism excellence.

The MHTX Jakarta 2024 was held from 18 to 21 July 2024 at The Forum Atrium, Mall Kelapa Gading 3. It was participated by a record 20 top notch MHTC member hospitals, and for this event both Sabah Tourism Board and Sarawak Tourism board took the pavilion to showcase their state's tourism products.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to MHX Jakarta 2024," said Dato' Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, Ambassador of Malaysia to Indonesia, who graced the event's opening ceremony. "This expo not only underscores Malaysia's position as a good option of destination for healthcare but also strengthens the bonds between our nations through healthcare excellence."

The event saw extensive of 26 media coverage in Indonesia, highlighting Malaysia's accredited medical treatments in cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, hepatology, IVF, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and internal medicine. attraction, reflecting Indonesian patients' growing trust in Malaysia's healthcare expertise.

The first quarter of 2024 saw a 24% increase in Indonesian health tourism volume. It reflects the trust and confidence that Indonesian patients have in Malaysia as a trusted and reliable destination for their medical needs. For that, MHTC aims to continue enhancing its offerings, focusing on both curative and preventive care.

MHX Jakarta July 2024 featured promotions and interactive activities supported by partners Bank Muamalat Indonesia and JavaMifi, offering attendees exciting opportunities to win prizes while learning about Malaysia's healthcare advantages. From quality healthcare facilities accredited globally to affordable treatment costs and seamless patient experiences, Malaysia would continue to be the preferred option for Indonesian health tourists.

"The success of MHX Jakarta July 2024 would not have been possible without the dedication of our member hospitals and partners," remarked the MHTC VP MarComms Mr. Lokman Izam. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation has set new benchmarks in healthcare accessibility for our Indonesian visitors."

As MHX Jakarta July 2024 concluded on a high note, we are moving to Surabaya, where MHTC plans its next healthcare expo. Stay tuned for further details as we continue to bring Malaysia's award-winning healthcare closer to healthcare patients in Indonesia and beyond.

#ExperienceMalaysiaHealthcare #MHExpoJakarta2024 #LebihDekatLebihTerjangkau

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), founded in 2009 and operating under the purview of Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is tasked with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and establishing valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. Working with over 92 private hospitals across Malaysia, MHTC aims to elevate the healthcare travel industry through an active ecosystem, a robust "Malaysia Healthcare" brand, and strategic market initiatives. The "Malaysia Healthcare" brand aspires to position Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination. As a significant export service, Malaysia's healthcare travel industry plays a vital role in the nation's economy.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council