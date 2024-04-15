Mibro Unveils GS Active GPS Outdoor Sports Watch, Taking Outdoor Fitness Tracking to the Next Level

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation in the world of outdoor fitness - the GS Active GPS Outdoor Sports Watch. This cutting-edge device is designed to cater to the needs of outdoor sports enthusiasts, offering a blend of style, functionality, and precision.

At the heart of the GS Active is its stunning 1000nits AMOLED screen, boasting high brightness that ensures the display remains crystal clear even under intense outdoor lighting. This feature is a game-changer for athletes and adventurers who require real-time monitoring of their exercise status without the hassle of straining their eyes or seeking shade.

Complementing its superior display, the watch offers personalization options to match every style and preference. With four body colors to choose from and two types of straps, users can customize their watch to reflect their personality and ensure comfort during any activity.

Powered by Mibro's proprietary SeekBeats™ Motion Algorithm, this watch is not just a timepiece but a comprehensive fitness tool. It offers an in-depth analysis of the user's fitness metrics, including maximum oxygen uptake (VO2 Max), recovery time, exercise load (TL), and training effectiveness (TE). With these insights, users can optimize their workouts, ensuring every session is tailored to improve cardiovascular fitness, endurance, and overall training impact.

Moreover, the GS Active sets a new standard in exercise data accuracy. Equipped with professional 10-axis motion sensors, including acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and pressure sensor, it effortlessly captures detailed metrics such as steps, frequency, amplitude, orientation, current mountaineering altitude, and pressure. Whether climbing, hiking, or engaging in any outdoor activity, users can rely on the watch for precise and comprehensive data.

Global GPS satellite positioning is another standout feature of the GS Active. Supporting the GPS/Beidou/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS five positioning systems, it ensures quick and accurate location tracking, enabling users to map their movement trajectory with unparalleled precision.

With an impressive array of 150 sports modes, the GS Active is truly versatile. Its 5ATM waterproof rating, swimming posture recognition, underwater heart rate recognition, and SWOLF scoring make it an indispensable tool for swimmers and water sports enthusiasts.

