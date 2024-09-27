Micro Connect (Macao) Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX) Launches the Micro Star System

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, Micro Connect (Macao) Financial Assets Exchange ("MCEX") launched its new market operating structure, the Micro Star. MCEX also introduced the full framework of rules and guidelines governing the Micro Star system and showcased the first batch of listed market vehicles.

At the launch event, Micro Connect Founder and Chairman Charles Li shared his vision and the innovative practices behind the creation of the Micro Star system. He expressed his confidence in and expectations for MCEX's revenue-sharing market:

"Just like the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, and Bond Connect, MCEX represents another capital market bridge between China and the world. As a new capital market, it will take time and patience for development, but we firmly believe it will soon become one of the most important financial infrastructures in China's financial markets."

Micro Connect Founder and CEO Gary Zhang introduced how market participants can engage with the new MCEX market, stating that the launch of the Micro Star system represents a significant upgrade in our understanding of revenue-sharing products. He emphasized that the introduction of a more flexible and nimbler product will better facilitate transactions between investors and businesses, benefiting small businesses seeking financing while balancing risks and providing returns for investors. According to Zhang, this innovation will unlock new business opportunities for all market participants.

At the event, representatives from the first batch of MCEX Segregated Portfolio Accounts Collectives (SPACs), such as Hopu Investments Chairman Fanglei Fang and Plum Ventures Chairman Sichun Wu, shared their insights into the revenue-sharing market. Leading RBF (revenue-based financing) broker Oriental Patron Securities, Macao-based consumer brand GATHERING, international consumer brand Venturant Group, Chinese consumer brand Gloryland, Asian RBF investment platform Choco Up, top e-commerce RBF investment firm OpenGMV, e-commerce advertising agency Meetsocial, private equity firm Elaphurus Capital, along with other issuers, investors, and financial service institutions, shared their experiences and opportunities in the MCEX RBF market.

As of September 26, numerous consumer and e-commerce enterprises from Mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, and overseas, along with professional investment funds, brokerages, and revenue-sharing investment platforms have participated in the MCEX market.

We look forward to MCEX becoming a new frontier for global investors, offering comprehensive opportunities to participate in the growth of micro and small businesses. While MCEX is rooted in China, it has a global outlook, with the ambition to become a vital bridge connecting China and the world's capital markets.

About Micro Connect (Macao) Financial Assets Exchange ("MCEX")

MCEX is the first licensed global exchange for revenue shares, wholly owned by Micro Connect Group. MCEX is a financial institution approved by an executive order signed by the Chief Executive of Macau in December 2022 and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Macao.

MCEX connects institutional capital with micro and small businesses using proprietary market infrastructure and technology that collects and delivers revenue shares to global investors. Through its innovative revenue sharing investment and financing model, small businesses can access affordable, long-term capital on MCEX. The exchange's proprietary asset class, Revenue Based Obligations (RBOs), gives investors direct and diversified exposure to transparent cash flows from the global vibrant consumer economy, while providing business owners with more accessible and affordable capital.

