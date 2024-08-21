MICROIP's "AI Software Platform Solution," Adopted by WT Microelectronics, Supports the Customization of AI Models for MediaTek Industrial IoT Edge Devices.

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP announced at the 2024 Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition that its "AI Software Platform Solution" has been adopted by WT Microelectronics. This solution will be used in the industry's first AI x Remote I/O solution based on MediaTek's Genio IoT platform MT8390/MT8370 industrial-grade wide temperature range processors. These processors, built on TSMC's 6nm process, feature dual-core ARM Cortex-A78 and six/four-core ARM Cortex-A55 architectures, and are equipped with 4.0TOPs/3.2TOPs neural processing units (NPU), achieving an optimal balance between high performance and low power consumption. They are particularly suited for industrial automation products that require AI functionality, image and video processing, and high-performance computing.

Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP, stated: "We are thrilled to see MICROIP's 'AI Software Platform Solution' adopted by WT Microelectronics, which is a testament to our leading position in AI technology. MICROIP remains committed to providing clients with end-to-end services, from AI chip and hardware platform selection to system software and hardware integration, helping them maintain competitiveness in a rapidly changing market."

WT Microelectronics' selection of MICROIP's "AI Software Platform Solution" enables a one-stop service for customizing AI models for industrial IoT edge devices. This allows customers to rapidly deploy AI products into real-world scenarios, significantly reducing time to market while substantially lowering the investment in AI personnel and R&D resources. The product will be exhibited from August 21 to August 24 at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th floor, Booth N1002.

About MICROIP

Founded in Taiwan, MICROIP is a company focused on IC design services, AI design services, and IP licensing platforms. The company is dedicated to assisting customers in the development of customized chips, significantly reducing development time and costs. The IP licensing platform allows various companies to purchase and utilize idle IP, accelerating the design process and increasing the value of IP. For more information, please visit the MICROIP official website: www.micro-ip.com

