Midea Building Technologies Unveils Full-Stack Data Center Cooling Solutions in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI computing density surges, traditional air cooling struggles to keep up with racks exceeding 100kW per cabinet, especially in hot and humid tropical environments. To address this, Midea Building Technologies hosted its "Feel the Future" event in Kuala Lumpur, introducing a full-stack data center thermal management solution for AIDC infrastructure. The launch aims to solve industry pain points — slow deployment, energy efficiency concerns, and high total cost of ownership — while ensuring fast, reliable, and sustainable computing output.

Midea CDU Midea All-Scenario Data Center Thermal Management Solution

End-to-End Capabilities from Cooling Source to Terminals

Midea's solution covers the entire lifecycle: consulting, design, equipment selection, delivery, and maintenance. Its technology architecture integrates a full liquid-cooling matrix including chillers, CDUs (coolant distribution units), liquid-cooling terminals, and digital O&M. The "air-fluid synergy" architecture enables flexible coordination between room air cooling and server liquid cooling.

Three Core Products Designed for Tropical Conditions

Maglev Active CDU: Integrates magnetic bearing cooling source with the distribution unit into a single chassis, reducing footprint by more than 50%. Under tropical conditions, it achieves system PUE below 1.2 while cutting delivery time and operating costs.

Next‑Gen Air‑Cooled Magnetic Bearing Chiller: Designed for water‑scarce, high‑temperature environments, it maintains COP of 5.4 at 35°C ambient, with oil‑free operation ensuring minimal performance degradation over time.

Industrial‑Grade CDU: Delivers 2,600 kW cooling capacity (at 3K ΔT), supporting high‑availability architecture for security, stability and continuous operation.

Liquid‑Cooling Smart Manufacturing Base Unveiled

Midea's Shunde liquid‑cooling smart manufacturing base – with over RMB 1 billion investment – was publicly introduced to global customers. Construction began in March 2026 and is expected to start production in August 2027. It will mass‑produce magnetic bearing chillers, CDUs, and other core products, creating an end‑to‑end liquid‑cooling capability from R&D to delivery.

Academic Collaboration with National University of Singapore

NUS experts shared insights at the event. Dr. Md Raisul Islam presented the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT), a 0.5 MW open laboratory in Singapore focusing on energy, water and carbon challenges. Midea is actively discussing next‑phase collaboration. Dr. Guo Shuai noted that for racks above 20 kW, AM cold plates with topology‑optimized fins are key to breaking cooling bottlenecks.

In a panel discussion, experts agreed that thermal design is shifting from support to core architecture, especially in the tropics, and that future metrics should go beyond PUE to include compute efficiency and total cost of ownership.

With full‑stack system capabilities, a complete product portfolio, dedicated manufacturing, and open innovation, Midea Building Technologies is positioning itself as a key enabler of global AI computing infrastructure.

About Midea Building Technologies

Midea Building Technologies, a division of Midea Group, provides energy‑efficient HVAC, building controls, and data center thermal solutions worldwide.

SOURCE Midea Building Technologies