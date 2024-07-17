MIFB 2024: Malaysia's Premier F&B Event Showcases Latest Trends in Food Tech and Addresses Key Sustainability Issues

Features the inaugural MYFoodTech, a comprehensive new platform that highlights the latest technological advances, solutions and services across key segments in the food value chain

Exhibitors and Strategic Conference Speakers highlight sustainability and food security issues, and organisers activate zero waste measures at event

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2024 opens today, marking the start of a transformative three-day event set to redefine the future of the food and beverage industry. This year's theme, "Elevating the F&B Business; Empowering Innovations; and Enabling Transformation," underscores MIFB's commitment to driving progress, innovation and sustainability in the F&B sector.

Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities (third from right) officiated the opening and visited the exhibition.

A key highlight of MIFB 2024 is the debut of the MYFoodTech segment, a comprehensive new platform highlighting cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions in the F&B industry. Dedicated to showcasing the latest technological advances, solutions, and services across key segments in the food value chain, MYFoodTech, in pioneering the Future of Food, will empower industry professionals to equip themselves with new technologies which are essential to the future of the industry.

In its 23rd Edition, MIFB 2024 will once again feature diverse exhibitor participation and global attendance. With over 350 local and international exhibitors, spanning more than 18,000 square meters, the event is expected to attract 20,000 trade visitors from more than 80 participating countries, providing huge global networking opportunities. The wide range of exhibitors include makers of plant-based, dairy-free cheeses, bespoke farming solutions, the latest in packaging and private labeling, health food and beverages, and tech efficiencies in retail systems, among many others.

This year's event will also feature a specially-curated MIFB 2024 Strategic Conference, titled: "A Sustainable Future in Food & Beverage", where industry experts will discuss topics such as the F&B supply chain revolution, innovative urban farming, green tech, AI, robotics, financing avenues, and government policies. Held over three days, participants have the opportunity to interact with specialists on the real challenges facing today's F&B community.

ASEAN is recognized as a growth zone for F&B, and this presents both opportunities and challenges. Industry players must keep up with trends and embrace technology while aligning with sustainability objectives.

Event organisers Constellar's Group CEO, Chua Wee Phong, said: "From farm to table, food technology plays a pivotal role in improving production processes, increasing production efficiency and in reducing costs and labour. With key segments in Food Tech & Services, Logistics, Private Labeling, Packaging, and Processing, you can explore the latest in food tech innovations, solutions and services in one place. Our vision is for MIFB to be the central hub for innovation in the F&B sector."

MIFB Event Director Hellen Woon added: "We are excited to launch MIFB 2024 with an emphasis on innovation and sustainability. The introduction of the MYFoodTech section and our comprehensive Strategic Conference underscores our commitment to addressing the key challenges and opportunities facing the F&B industry today."

A pledge will also be signed between Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), and Impiana KLCC Hotel, to establish a cooperative relationship with the Humane Society International (HSI), to promote sustainable development and enhance corporate responsibility, specifically focusing on the implementation of sourcing eggs from cage-free sources by the end of 2030.

MIFB continues on its sustainability journey by partnering once again with KLCC to support waste initiatives such as zero food waste and event waste management. New processes will be implemented for participants and attendees, to address the effective recycling of both food waste and booth material waste.

Event highlights also include a Live Theatre Program, featuring engaging sessions on future foods, market trends, opportunities for Southeast Asia, and coffee dynamics; and sustainability initiatives such as Zero Waste Cooking demos and the Future Chefs Table aiming to inspire sustainable cooking practices.

Organised by Constellar, MIFB 2024 is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). The exhibition is open to trade visitors only.



To register and for more information, please visit www.mifb.com.my

About MIFB

The Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) is the country's leading food and hospitality exhibition event. The annual industry event connects local, regional, and international businesses to consumers and stakeholders throughout the ASEAN region. It also provides unique opportunities for enterprises to network and collaborate on industry solutions. MIFB is organised by Constellar and endorsed by MATRADE.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact.

Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry.

SOURCE Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia Sdn Bhd