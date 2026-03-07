MIFF 2026 AWARDS HONOUR DESIGN EXCELLENCE IN THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY

Winners at Southeast Asia's premier furniture trade show prove Malaysian talent creativity, innovation on par with international standards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), Southeast Asia's largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show today celebrated Malaysia's finest emerging furniture designers at its MIFF 2026 Award Ceremony, with winning designs cited as prime examples of outstanding innovation and creativity.

Best Presentation Award winners group photo at MIFF 2026 Awards Ceremony. Furniture Excellence Award winners group photo at MIFF 2026 Awards Ceremony. MIFF Furniture Design Competition (MIFF FDC) 2026 winners group photo at MIFF 2026 Awards Ceremony.

Held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the awards, comprising MIFF's flagship FDC (Furniture Design Competition) and two exhibitor prizes – the BPA (Best Presentation Award) and FEA (Furniture Excellence Award), recognise creative excellence in exhibitors and emerging talent at the region's most global furniture trade show.

Since its launch in 2010, the MIFF FDC has emerged as a vital platform to unveil and grow young, talented designers looking to leave their mark and help shape the future of Malaysia's furniture design ecosystem. As with the previous editions, MIFF FDC 2026 is instrumental in enhancing industry collaboration and highlighting the creative spirit of design.

The MIFF awards were presented by Ministry of Plantations and Commodities Deputy Secretary General YBhg. Dato' Razali Mohamad before an international audience of furniture manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, industry influencers and media.

The main MIFF FDC 2026 award went to Jessica Antonius of Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), who received a prize of RM5,000 for ROEL. The second prize of RM3,000 was presented to Doo Jade Qi of Malaysian Institute of Art, for her GLORB and the RM2,000 third prize was awarded to Teh Jian Yin of The One Academy Penang for REKA REKA SERIES. Prathiin Saravanamuthu of Universiti Sains Malaysia received a Special Mention Award for STACKABLOCK.

MIFF FDC 2026 challenged designers under 40 to create bedroom furniture for children aged 5 to 9 years, that balanced imagination with practicality. Themed 'Playful. Practical. Purposeful: Furniture for Generation Alpha', winning designs featured a blend of functionality and originality sought after by generation Alpha and their Millennial parents.

Ten finalists from an initial twenty were selected by a regional panel of judges led by Dr. Eric Leong, with the 10 then taking into account on-site and social media public votes - a first for the event - to determine the three main winners. Judging criteria included creativity, functionality, ergonomics, safety, sustainability and presentation.

Aside from cash prizes, winners received trophies and certificates, with all finalists also presented with certificates of participation. All in all, MIFF FDC 2026 received 138 entries from 37 design institutions and private firms vying for top honours.

The Best Mentor Award of RM2,000 went to Ooi Aik Khong from the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), with the lecturer taking home the award again after winning in 2021. APU also claimed a second consecutive Best Institution Award.

The MIFF 2026 Best Presentation Award, where winners are judged on booth design, creativity, construction and presentation, went to Chuanheng Furniture Products Sdn Bhd. Foshan Linsy Home Co., Ltd. took second place and Zhin Sheng Furniture Sdn Bhd, third place. ELK-Desa Furniture Products Sdn Bhd received the Informa Better Stands, whilst xOrdinary received the Special Mention Award, with chief judge Enrico Cleva of EC & CO, Italy, highly commending all winners and entries.

MIFF 2026's top Furniture Excellence Award, Platinum Award went to Eastern Decorator Sdn Bhd. Luxury Sleep Products Sdn Bhd took Gold Award and Instyle Sofa Sdn Bhd, the Silver Award. The Judges' Commendation Award in the Household and Office categories were presented to Best-Beteck Furniture Sdn Bhd and Heshan Zonman Furniture Limited, respectively. The entries, in a category that encourages aesthetic, creative and visionary designs, were judged by a panel led by Zilahi Imre of Fast Forward Editorial SRL, Romania.

MIFF General Manager, Ms Kelie Lim said: "My heartiest congratulations to our winners for their outstanding concepts and execution. It bodes well for the industry that we have such inspired designers committed to design excellence and innovation, which complements the overall creations and creativity that are a trademark of MIFF exhibitors and manufacturers. MIFF has been at the forefront of ensuring the sustainable growth of Malaysian furniture for more than 30 years, and we will continue to nurture more emerging talent to ensure there is no lack of exceptional designers bold enough to envision a brighter future for the industry."

MIFF 2026's awardees today take their place of pride among past winners who have promoted the domestic industry on a global scale through original, design-oriented products while encouraging the creation of quality furniture with a distinctive Malaysian identity that meets the evolving demands of the international supply chain.

Now into its 32nd edition, MIFF 2026, from 4-7 March, launched at two venues: MITEC and the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). With its signature '1 Fair, 2 Venues, 17 Halls' concept, the event spans 100,000 square metres of total exhibition space, assembling close to 700 exhibitors and 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions.

For a look at MIFF 2026's award-winning designs and more information on the rapid progress of Malaysia's furniture industry, visit MIFF at www.miff.com.my and MIFF FDC at www.mifffdc.com. For the latest news and insights, follow Furnish Now by MIFF on Facebook or contact the MIFF team at [email protected].

